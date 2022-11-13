Nelly Korda rallies to win Pelican and returns to No. 1

Korda won at Pelican Golf Club for the second straight year, this one elevating her past Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul to reclaim the No. 1 ranking.

Locked in a battle with Lexi Thompson along the back nine, Korda pulled ahead with birdies on the 16th and 17th hole and held on for a 6-under-par 64 for a one-shot victory Sunday in the Pelican Women’s Championship in Belleair, Fla.

A year Nelly Korda would like to forget is ending with the American star in a familiar position as the No. 1 player in women’s golf.

Korda started the year at No. 1, but then she missed four months with a blood clot in her left arm and has been struggling to regain her form ever since. Her only victory was in the Aramco Team Series in Spain on the Ladies European Tour.

This was her first LPGA Tour title, and the tears when it was over were evident how much it meant to her after all her struggles.

“Honestly, amazing,” she said about her return to No. 1. “It’s been a tough year. I missed two cuts in Arkansas and Dallas, but I kept my head high and worked really hard. It feels really good to be on top.”

Thompson ran off four straight birdies on the front nine to take the lead, and Korda stayed right with her.

They were tied when Korda, in the group in front of Thompson, birdied the 16th. Then, Korda hit driver on the short 17th that set up a 10-foot birdie putt. Thompson couldn’t match it. Her wedge was badly misjudged because of the spin, and it rolled all the way off the green and left Thompson scrambling for par.

It was the second straight year Thompson, who hasn’t won on the LPGA Tour in more than three years, let a chance to win at Pelican Golf Club get away from her.

A year ago, Korda birdied the 18th and Thompson made bogey, a two-shot swing that led to a playoff that Korda won with a birdie.

This time, Korda’s approach to the 18th sailed over the green and she had to two-putt from some 30 feet to escape with bogey and post a 14-under 196.

That gave Thompson a chance for a two-shot swing by making birdie to force a playoff. But she hooked her tee shot into light rough, and her approach from about 187 yards into the wind went right and long, narrowly avoiding the water.

Thompson’s pitch settled 2 feet away. The par gave her a 66 and a runner-up finish.

Allisen Corpuz, an LPGA Tour rookie who started the final round with a one-shot lead, birdied two of her last four holes for a 69 to finish alone in third.

The leading 60 players in the Race to the CME Globe advance to the season-ending Tour Championship next week in Naples.

PGA — Winning use to come hard for Tony Finau. Now he’s making it look easy.

Staked to a four-shot lead in the Houston Open, Finau stretched it to eight shots on the back nine and sailed to his third PGA Tour victory of the year. With three bogeys that only affected the margin, he closed with a 1-under 69 and won by four.

Finau won only once in his first 185 tournaments upon joining the PGA Tour. Now he has four in the last 30 tournaments, including three in this calendar year.

“I’ve always had belief, but confidence when you win is contagious,” Finau said. “I’m starting to put together a full-package game.”

It certainly showed over four days at Memorial Park.

Finau seized control with a 62 in the second round ahead of the change in weather and was superb in his bogey-free round of 68 in Saturday’s cold and wind. No one came close to catching him on Sunday.

He finished at 16-under 264 and started the new season with a win — moving to No. 12 in the world ranking — after shaking off some rust in a missed cut last week at Mayakoba.

European — Tommy Fleetwood saved his best for last with a final-round 67 to come from behind and retain his title at the Nedbank Golf Challenge as he ended a three-year winless drought.

The Englishman moved up from a tie for seventh overnight to finish 11 under par overall and win by a stroke from New Zealand’s Ryan Fox (68), who was hoping to go top of the season rankings with a victory in Sun City but just missed out after making a bogey on the last.