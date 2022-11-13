fb-pixel Skip to main content
NEPSAC BOWL GAMES

The NEPSAC football season marches on with eight bowl games

By Nate Weitzer Globe Correspondent,Updated November 13, 2022, 15 minutes ago
George Kelly (24) and St. Sebastian's will take on host Brooks in the Dave Coratti Bowl.Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Back for the second year since the pandemic, the NEPSAC Bowl games feature eight excellent matchups between preparatory schools across New England.

Friday night, St. Paul’s welcomes red-hot BB&N to Concord, N.H. On Saturday at 1, Dexter will take on Lawrence Academy in Brookline and Brooks will host St. Sebastian’s. Governor’s Academy will host Connecticut power Avon Old Farms, which is led by Georgia-bound quarterback Ryan Puglisi, who hails from Paxton.

FRIDAY

John Papas Bowl — Buckingham, Browne & Nichols (5-3) at St. Paul’s (6-2), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Mike Silipo Bowl — Brunswick (8-1) at Choate (8-0), 1 p.m.

Mark Conroy Bowl — Loomis Chaffee (7-1) at Williston Northampton (7-1), 1 p.m.

Todd Marble Bowl — Lawrence Academy (6-2) at Dexter Southfield (7-1), 1 p.m.

Kevin Driscoll Bowl — Avon Old Farms (4-3) at Governor’s Academy (6-2), 1 p.m.

Dave Coratti Bowl — St. Sebastian’s (6-2) at Brooks (7-1), 1 p.m.

Ken Hollingsworth Bowl — New Hampton at Proctor, 1 p.m.

Moose Curtis Bowl — Canterbury (6-2) at Rivers (7-1), 1 p.m.


