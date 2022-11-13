No. 6 Danvers avoids last year’s fate, upsetting No. 3 Reading in Division 2 field hockey quarterfinals

“Our biggest goal was not to go into overtime,” said Danvers coach Kristen McCarthy. “It would be way more pressure.”

Heading into Sunday afternoon’s quarterfinal matchup against Reading, Danvers wanted to ensure history didn’t repeat itself.

READING — Last year’s Division 2 field hockey quarterfinals did not go as planned for Danvers. After coming back late against Westwood, the Falcons fell in two overtimes to the eventual state champions.

In biting cold rain, No. 6 Danvers used a well-rounded and consistent effort to avoid overtime and prevail, defeating the third-seeded hosts, 2-1.

Early on, Reading (15-3-3) showed the up-tempo style of play that had gotten it this far. The Rockets maintained possession for most of the first quarter, and got on the board first. Freshman Kendall Graves, who has been a standout in the postseason, shoved in a shot through traffic with 3:03 left in the first quarter.

Danvers (16-2-3) evened out play in the second quarter. On their first corner of the afternoon, the Falcons had a goal waived off with five minutes remaining in the second quarter.

“What really fired us up was that goal that got called back against us,” said McCarthy. “We just had momentum from there on out.”

Two minutes later, Danvers made up for it on its next corner. Abby Sher’s shot sailed into the net to tie the game, 1-1.

Though the first half saw back-and-forth play, the Falcons took control after halftime. It paid off immediately, as Danvers forced two corners in the opening minutes of the third quarter. Bobbi Serino converted the second for a 2-1 lead.

Determined not to play overtime, the Falcons’ midfield was the star of the fourth quarter. Katherine Purcell patrolled the midfield well, breaking up Reading’s passes and forcing turnovers.

“She is our rock in all forms of the word,” said McCarthy. “She is our midfield. She sets the pace.”

Danvers will face last season’s D2 runner-up, No. 2 Nashoba (13-5-3), in the semifinals on Wednesday (7 p.m.) at Shrewsbury High.

Division 4 State

Manchester Essex 1, Lunenburg 0 — Senior Grace Gerhardt scored with eight minutes remaining in the third quarter, assisted by junior Torrin Kirk, to propel the second-seeded Hornets (15-3-3) over No. 7 Lunenburg (16-5) and into the semifinals.

Girls’ soccer

Division 1 State

Hingham 3, Brookline 2 — Senior Sophie Reale scored goals in each half, and junior Claire Murray added one in the second half to lead No. 2 Hingham (17-0-4) past No. 7 Brookline (12-4-4) and into the semifinals.

