Price for Liverpool is $4.7 billion and an Indian billionaire is interested, according to report

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani has expressed interest in buying English football club Liverpool FC, The Mirror newspaper reported, without saying where it got the information.

The Reliance Industries Ltd. chairman faces competition from other parties from the Middle East and the United States, the newspaper said, adding that current owners Fenway Sports Group Holdings LLC have been swamped with tentative offers.

Fenway Sports is willing to sell for £4 billion ($4.7 billion), the Mirror said. Ambani owns the Mumbai Indians cricket team, and also helped set up soccer’s Super League in India.