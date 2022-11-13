fb-pixel Skip to main content
Price for Liverpool is $4.7 billion and an Indian billionaire is interested, according to report

By Simon Lee Bloomberg,Updated November 13, 2022, 49 minutes ago
Mukesh Ambani has expressed interest in purchasing Liverpool FC from Fenway Sports Group.Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani has expressed interest in buying English football club Liverpool FC, The Mirror newspaper reported, without saying where it got the information.

The Reliance Industries Ltd. chairman faces competition from other parties from the Middle East and the United States, the newspaper said, adding that current owners Fenway Sports Group Holdings LLC have been swamped with tentative offers.

Fenway Sports is willing to sell for £4 billion ($4.7 billion), the Mirror said. Ambani owns the Mumbai Indians cricket team, and also helped set up soccer’s Super League in India.

Fenway is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley to gauge buyer interest in the Premier League club it took over for about £300 million ($355 million) in 2010. GlobalData analyst Conrad Wiacek estimated that Liverpool could fetch more than $5 billion.

FSG also owns the Red Sox. The ownership group, led by John Henry and Tom Werner, bought the franchise and Fenway Park for $700 million in 2002. Henry also owns the Boston Globe.

