Rare goal from Tomas Nosek seals the Bruins’ record-setting victory

To say the fourth-line center was snakebit is understating it. He became the 20th goal-scorer for this team, which ran its record to an NHL-best 14-2-0.

Nosek capped the Bruins’ 5-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks with a shorthanded empty-netter from 160 feet, his first goal since Jan. 2.

Tomas Nosek extended his arms and looked to the sky. He didn’t need to say a word to let everyone know he was thanking someone high above the ice.

With the win, the Bruins improved to 9-0-0 at TD Garden, the franchise’s best start on home ice.

The Bruins led, 4-1, entering the third period thanks to goals from Connor Clifton, Patrice Bergeron, Pavel Zacha, and Brad Marchand. The Canucks were a mess of their own mistakes, giving the Bruins six power plays through the first two periods that produced the Bergeron and Marchand goals.

The visitors cleared two pucks over the glass, earning two delay of game penalties. Quinn Hughes, with the Bruins set to steamroll the other way after he broke his stick at the offensive blue line, illegally played the puck with half a stick for another penalty.

The Bruins, coming in as hot as any team in the league, didn’t need that kind of help. They made their own errors — Linus Ullmark stopped two of the three breakaways he faced and they took six penalties of their own, including David Pastrnak’s delay of game late in the third — but the commitment to each other and their game was on display all night.

At 8:22 of the first, Vancouver defenseman Kyle Burroughs went for an open-ice pop on Pastrnak. The onrushing Pastrnak gave Burroughs the worst of it, sending him flying into the boards before tumbling over himself.

Nosek wasn’t having it, not from Burroughs, a 27-year-old who spent seven years in the minors before seeing his first extended NHL action last year. Nosek, in his 348th NHL game, logged his first career fight by throwing a few wild shots at Burroughs and tackling him to the ice.

When he emerged from the penalty box, early in the second period, the Bruins slammed their sticks on the dasher.

On a power play for Nosek’s instigator penalty, J.T. Miller put some fancy stickhandling on Ullmark on a breakaway to tie the score. Hughes caught Brandon Carlo outside of the passing lane, and Miller quick-touched it past the Bruins’ netminder.

The Canucks snuck another PPG past Ullmark early in the third, when Sheldon Dries whipped home a shot from a bad angle.

Other than that, it was all Bruins. Their puckhandling and cycling in the offensive zone tied the Canucks in knots. The visitors had no extended pushes with the puck. Ullmark was there for big saves, even stopping one Ilya Mikheyev try with his skate blade.

The Bruins went up, 1-0, at 7:17 of the first, after a trademark blue line keep-in from Hampus Lindholm (three assists), and some round-the-world action from Taylor Hall. The left wing circled the net before finding a pinching Clifton, who hammered home the game’s first goal.

The right-handed Clifton looked a bit like Bergeron, shifting out of the lane of a diving Miller and raising his stick for a half-slapper from just inside the circle past Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko.

If there was any need for energy in a tied game, A.J. Greer provided it.

At 14:23 of the first, the fourth-liner laid into Vasily Podkolzin, who took exception. Greer quickly shed his gloves and pounded a flailing Podkolzin to the ice before screaming at the fans on his way to the box. Podkolzin missed the rest of the game.

The Canucks couldn’t handle the Bruins defensively without fouling. Ex-Bruin Jack Studnicka went off for a trip at 15:35. After working the puck around, Pastrnak hit Bergeron with a slap pass for a redirect and a 2-1 lead.

Clifton’s shifty skating behind the net fooled the Vancouver forecheck, and Clifton’s outlet against the changing Canucks sent Pavel Zacha and Hampus Lindholm on a break. From there, it was Zacha to Lindholm to Zacha for a rocket past a diving Demko.

For Lindholm, it was his second three-assist game in the last two weeks (he went 1-3–4 and scored the overtime winner in Pittsburgh on Nov. 1).

When Tyler Myers went off for delay of game at 17:10 of the third, Marchand needed 12 seconds to make it 4-1. His goal from the right circle gave the Bruins a fatter cushion.

The Bruins won their 499th regular-season game since that 2011 Stanley Cup Final against the Canucks. The win tied them with Pittsburgh for most in the NHL in that span. A team can’t get there without commitment and skill. The Bruins have both elements.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.