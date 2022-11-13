Tom Brady’s Germany trip includes a couple extra trips

Up, 14-3, with a first and 10 on the Seattle 22-yard line midway through the third quarter, Brady was the target on a gadget play gone awry. Tailback Leonard Fournette took a direct snap for the second time on the drive; instead of a short run, Fournette rolled right and threw across the field toward Brady, lined up as an outside receiver.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers overcame a rare interception by quarterback Tom Brady , and an even rarer attempt to use the 45-year-old as a receiver to win the NFL’s first regular season game played in Germany over the Seattle Seahawks.

Brady tripped, falling on loose turf in Munich that members of both teams criticized, and cornerback Tariq Woolen made a relatively simple interception at the 6. Brady was then flagged 10 yards for tripping, kicking his legs up from the ground to take down Woolen.

“Had he not slipped you would have seen his 42-inch vertical,” coach Todd Bowles joked.

Brady recognized that the defense wasn’t fooled.

“I tried to yell ‘Lenny no,’ but it was too late,” Brady said. “I slipped, [but] I wouldn’t have caught it anyway. But I would have tried to tackle him, at least prevent it from being an interception.”

Brady did have three receptions during his 20 seasons with the Patriots — a 23-yarder from Kevin Faulk in 2001, a 36-yarder from Danny Amendola in 2015, and a 6-yard catch via Julian Edelman in 2018. The only other recorded target of his career came in Super Bowl LII against the Eagles, when he famously dropped a second-quarter pass from Amendola not long before “Philly Special” entered the national vernacular.