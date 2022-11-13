Tua Tagovailoa remains torrid, with three more scores as Miami thumps Cleveland

Since returning in Week 7, Tagovailoa has 10 TD passes and no interceptions. He finished with 285 yards on 25-of-32 passing Sunday.

In a game that was a blowout by the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa connected with three receivers for his third straight three-touchdown game.

Tua Tagovailoa maintained his scorching form since his return from a concussion, throwing three touchdown passes in Miami Gardens, Fla., as the Dolphins beat the Cleveland Browns, 39-17, on Sunday for their fourth straight win.

Jeff Wilson rushed for 119 yards on 17 carries, the best performance by a Miami running back this season, as the Dolphins (7-3) finished with 491 yards of offense.

Advertisement

The Browns (3-6) scored a touchdown on their opening drive, thanks in part to a 48-yard kickoff return by rookie Jerome Ford, but Miami tied the game on its first possession en route to scoring 24 straight points. Cleveland never got closer than 14 the rest of the way.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Cleveland’s Jacoby Brissett completed 22 of 35 passes for 212 yards and one touchdown against one of his former teams. Nick Chubb had 11 carries for 63 yards, including a 33-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. Tight end Harrison Bryant caught the Browns’ other TD, a 1-yarder.

Wilson had a 33-yard run on the Dolphins’ 10-play, 84-yard opening drive, setting up Tagovailoa, who pump-faked and found fullback Alec Ingold for a 13-yard score.

Miami held the Browns to 10 points after Cleveland’s opening drive, sacked Brissett three times, and logged its first turnover since Week 7, a fumble by Chubb before halftime.

The Dolphins held the Browns to 5 of 12 on third down and 297 yards of offense. Receiver Amari Cooper, coming off a 131-yard game in a win over Cincinnati, was held to three catches for 32 yards.

Jaylen Waddle had four receptions for 66 yards for Miami, and his fellow speedy receiver Tyreek Hill caught five passes for 44 yards, including a 2-yard TD catch in the third quarter that made it 30-10.

Advertisement

Tagovailoa’s other TD throw was a 14-yarder to Trent Sherfield with 32 seconds left before halftime, capping an efficient seven-play, 53-yard drive that took just 50 seconds.

The Dolphins distributed 66,563 tickets for Sunday’s game, which was the most since Hard Rock Stadium was renovated in 2015.

Lions 31, Bears 30 — Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard run with 2:21 left, Jared Goff threw for 236 yards and a touchdown, and Detroit (3-6) scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to overcome another spectacular effort by Justin Fields for host Chicago (3-7). They wiped out a 14-point deficit with two quick TDs, tying it on a 20-yard interception return by Jeff Okudah. Fields then went 67 yards untouched for a TD to put the Bears back on top, 30-24, but Cairo Santos missed the extra point and Goff led an eight-play, 91-yard drive in the closing minutes. Fields ran for 147 yards and two scores, after going for a regular-season record 178 the previous week against Miami. He became the only quarterback in the Super Bowl era with multiple rushing touchdowns of 60-plus yards in the same season.

Chiefs 27, Jaguars 17 — Patrick Mahomes threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns, and Kadarius Toney showed glimpses of stardom in his second game for Kansas City (7-2) as the hosts rolled over Jacksonville (3-7). Toney, acquired from the Giants, had 33 yards rushing to go with four catches for 57 yards and his first NFL touchdown reception. Travis Kelce, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Noah Gray also had touchdown catches for the Chiefs, who lost wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to concussion protocol after a helmet-to-helmet hit. Trevor Lawrence threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns, both to Christian Kirk, who finished with nine catches for 105 yards for the Jaguars, who became the first team in five years to recover an onside kick to open the game.

Advertisement

Giants 24, Texans 16 — In East Rutherford, N.J., Daniel Jones threw two touchdown passes, Saquon Barkley ran for 152 yards and a TD, and surprising New York (7-2) gutted past visiting Houston (1-7-1), which has lost four straight. The 7-2 start is the best for the Giants since opening 8-1 in 2008. Jones, who was 13 of 17 for 197 yards, hit tight end Lawrence Cager on a 9-yard TD pass and Darius Slayton on a 54-yard catch and run as the Giants scored on their opening possession of each half. The defense preserved the win, forcing two red-zone turnovers in the fourth quarter. Davis Mills (22 of 37 for 319 yards) was picked off in the end zone, but threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Nico Collins and Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked field goals of 38, 34, and 46 yards.

Titans 17, Broncos 10 — In Nashville, Tenn., Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as Tennessee (6-3) rallied from a 10-point deficit and won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games and he appeared rusty early as the Titans were trailing, 208-53, in total yards shortly before halftime, but Denver (3-6) couldn’t score after halftime. Russell Wilson had a final chance to tie the game, but his pass on fourth-and-8 from the Titans 25 was tipped and picked off by Terrance Mitchell. Westbrook-Ikhine, undrafted in 2020 out of Indiana, had a career-high 119 yards receiving. Tannehill finished with 255 yards passing. Tennessee played without five defensive starters, but still managed to sack Wilson six times.

Advertisement

Steelers 20, Saints 10 — Kenny Pickett and George Pickens ran for 1-yard touchdowns and host Pittsburgh (3-6) held listless New Orleans (3-7) to 186 yards to win for just the second time in eight games. Fueled by the return of star outside linebacker T.J. Watt, the Steelers sacked Andy Dalton twice and forced a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions to thwart any hope of a late rally. Pittsburgh ran for a season-best 217 yards — including 99 by Najee Harris and 51 by Pickett — and didn’t turn it over for the third time this season. Pickett completed 18 of 30 passes for 199 yards without an interception despite being sacked six times. He also shook off a tweaked left ankle to convert a couple of late quarterback sneaks, including a 1-yard dive with 8:40 to play that gave the Steelers a 10-point lead.