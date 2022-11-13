Wellesley girls win third consecutive MIAA Division 2 swimming title

Boegholm, who is committed to UC Davis, won the 100 freestyle (51.20) and the 100 backstroke (57.83).

The Raiders (477.5 points), who outdistanced runner-up Needham by 147.5, started with a victory in the 200-yard medley relay with sophomores Tracey Peng and Alexandra Loo, and seniors Naomi Boegholm and Katie Passanisi putting up a time of 1:51.13. McGrew, Loo, and seniors Sofia Cozza and Vaani Kapoor took the 200 freestyle relay (1:38.56). Boegholm, McGrew, Kapoor, and Cozza won the 400 freestyle with a 3:35.82.

New coach, same result for the juggernaut Wellesley girls’ swim team, which cruised to its third consecutive MIAA Division 2 championship Sunday at MIT.

“I’m really proud,” Boegholm said. “It’s been two and a half months of really hard work and it’s really nice to see it pay off.”

First-year coach Doug Curtin said he couldn’t be luckier to lead a program with “an established culture of winning, a culture of working hard.”

“They’ve been resilient through COVID, this is the first state meet that we’ve had that felt normal in the last couple years,” Curtin said. “It’s well deserved for them to be able to go out, have fun, and be successful.”

Reading senior Anna Boemer, who owns the state record in the 100 fly, qualified for automatic All-American status in the event with a 54.29. The Michigan commit defended last year’s title in the 50 freestyle as well, qualifying for All-American consideration with a 23.53 time.

“I’m definitely really happy,” Boemer said. “I went faster last year, but still it’s nice to stay around that time and not fall off.”

Winchester junior Elle Michaud had a cold until today, but shook it off to win the 200 freestyle (1:56.88), and the 500 freestyle (5:13.81), events she won at the North sectional meet. It was her first time winning events at States.

“It’s really an honor to be there for my team,” she said. “I count on them for the relays and I know they count on me. It’s such a team atmosphere.”

Senior Diya Ackerman-Vallala of North Andover took the 200 medley with a 2:07.78 and the 100 breaststroke (1:05.84). The UMass Amherst commit had to do a double-take to confirm she’d really won two events at States for the first time.

“I was just super excited,” Ackerman-Vallala said. “As soon as I saw that No. 1 next to my name on the board, I couldn’t believe it. I wanted to give it my all and I think I did.”

Billerica senior Craig Fiorino won the 200 free (1:51.35) and set the meet record in the 100 free (49.43). Junior Gabriel Flores added wins in the 100 butterfly (57.92) and 100 backstroke (59.89).

“Before those events I was supposed to win, but not by the tiny amount that I did,” Fiorino said. “The question wasn’t will [the meet record in the 100 free] be broken, but who’s going to get it?”

Tied with Milton at 151 heading into the last event, Fiorino, Flores, and seniors Rory Walsh and Robert Kinsella took the 400 freestyle relay (3:29.75, a meet record) to take the top spot overall (191 points) for the boys.

“They just came here to do what they’ve been working for and they pulled through in the end,” coach Kim Joseph said. “I could not be more pleased. They did what they needed to do.”

BOYS

MIAA Division 2 Championship

at MIT

200 medley relay — 1. Milton, 1:48.49; 2. Billerica, 1:48.49; 3. Walpole, .

200 freestyle — 1. Craig Fiorino, Billerica, 1:51.35; 2. Jackson Wagner, Milton, 1:52.68.

50 freestyle — 1. Malachi Buchanan, Milton, 0:24.32.

100 butterfly — 1. Gabriel Flores, Billerica, 0:57.92; 2. Rory Walsh, Billerica, 1:00.24.

100 freestyle — 1. Craig Fiorino, Billerica, 0:49.43; 2. Jackson Wagner, Milton, 0:49.8.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Milton, 1:42.68.

100 backstroke — 1. Gabriel Flores, Billerica, 0:59.89; 2. Ryan Kelly, Milton, 0:59.98.

100 breaststroke — 1. Rory Walsh, Billerica, 1:08.26.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Billerica, 3:29.75; 2. Milton, 3:31.7.

Team results — 1. Billerica, 191; 2. Milton, 185.

GIRLS

MIAA Division 2 Championship

at MIT

200 medley relay — 1. Wellesley, 1:51.13; 2. Winchester, 1:52.53; 3. Reading, 1:53.73.

200 freestyle — 1. Elle Michaud, Winchester, 1:56.88; 2. Ava Wong, Natick, 1:58.11; 3. Anna McGrew, Wellesley, 1:59.71.

200 IM — 1. Diya Ackerman-Vallala, North Andover, 2:07.78; 2. Emma Kawai, Winchester, 2:11.73; 3. Elena Dudkina, Wellesley, 2:12.54.

50 freestyle — 1. Anna Boemer, Reading, 0:23.53; 2. Alexandra Loo, Wellesley, 0:25.23; 3. Alique Stepanian, Belmont, 0:25.27.

Diving — 1. Katie Dorey, Natick, 421.600 points; 2. Lucy Savarese, Wellesley, 417.350; 3. Robyn Tonomura-MacDo, Belmont, 398.350.

100 butterfly — 1. Anna Boemer, Reading, 0:54.29; 2. Elissa Bennett, Winchester, 0:59.23; 3. Sofia Cozza, Wellesley, 0:59.43.

100 freestyle — 1. Naomi Boegholm, Wellesley, 0:51.2; 2. Anna McGrew, Wellesley, 0:52.86; 3. Lucy Mackey, Needham, 0:54.32.

500 freestyle — 1. Elle Michaud, Winchester, 5:13.81; 2. Elena Dudkina, Wellesley, 5:22.75; 3. Chloe Wukitch, Needham, 5:27.09.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Wellesley, 1:38.56; 2. Reading, 1:44.27; 3. Chelmsford, 1:44.27.

100 backstroke — 1. Naomi Boegholm, Wellesley, 0:57.83; 2. Chloe Wukitch, Needham, 0:58.72; 3. Ava Wong, Natick, 0:58.81.

100 breaststroke — 1. Diya Ackerman-Vallala, North Andover, 1:05.84; 2. Michelle Li, Natick, 1:07.84; 3. Audrey Cook, Wakefield, 1:09.88.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Wellesley, 3:35.82; 2. Winchester, 3:41.47; 3. Needham, 3:45.59.

Team results — 1. Wellesley, 477; 2. Needham, 330; 3. Winchester, 252; 4. Chelmsford, 189; 5. Belmont, 165; 6. North Andover, 154; 7. Natick, 150; 8. Reading, 132; 9. Wakefield, 123; 10. Watertown, 96.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.