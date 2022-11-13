Biden looks to set guardrails on US-China ties in Xi meeting

Biden will seek to build a floor under the relationship and increase communication responsibly and practically, the US officials said Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of the meeting. The effort to plan the meeting by itself has helped to resume more normal communications with Beijing, they said.

Biden and Xi will speak Monday evening in Bali, Indonesia, on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit, in the first in-person meeting between leaders of the world’s biggest economies since the pandemic emerged. Both countries have tempered expectations for the meeting with tensions high over Russia’s invasion, US curbs on chip exports to China and the status of Taiwan.

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden seeks to prevent US-China ties from deteriorating further in a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday, American officials said ahead of the long-awaited sit-down.

China cut off working-level cooperation with the US in areas including military relations and climate change after Nancy Pelosi became the first House speaker to visit Taiwan in 25 years earlier this year. Beijing followed that up with unprecedented military drills around the island, while Biden repeated a pledge that US troops would defend Taiwan against an attack.

US officials have downplayed expectations for the meeting, casting it as a first step rather than a decisive showdown. The tensions, along with Russia’s absence from the summit, underscore the challenges facing the G-20 and have fueled doubts about its viability.

Biden has teed up the Xi encounter with a series of meetings, statements and speeches plainly aimed at Beijing.

In Cambodia on Sunday, Biden met with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts, two key regional allies who face increasingly aggressive missile tests from North Korea.

Biden sought input from the two leaders on his talks with Xi and explained to them his approach, US officials said. The US has said that Biden will tell Xi that China has a choice: help reign in North Korea or face an escalated US military presence in the region.

Biden also met with the prime minister of Australia, another key ally in the region. He will meet with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday before Xi.

Earlier, on Saturday, Biden met with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and expressed US concerns about Chinese activity at a Cambodian naval base.

Meeting with a broader group of Southeast Asian nations at a summit in Cambodia, Biden told them the US seeks to maintain a “rules-based order” and fight “threats to the rule of law,” a nod to China. The US announced stepped-up efforts to promote maritime security in the region, including combating smuggling and illegal fishing.

“ASEAN is the heart of my administration’s Indo-Pacific Strategy, and we continue to strengthen our commitment to work in lockstep with an empowered, unified ASEAN,” Biden said, using an acronym for the group, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Biden administration officials said American partners wanted to see the US fostering stability in the Taiwan Strait with dialogue as the dominant feature.

The president will make clear “that the United States is prepared for stiff competition with China but does not seek conflict, does not seek confrontation,” US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Sunday.

Biden enters the Xi meeting bolstered by the Democratic Party’s surprise performance in US midterm elections. He learned Sunday that Democrats retained control of the Senate while control of the House remains unresolved, both serious setbacks for the opposition Republicans.

