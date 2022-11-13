North Korea sees new opportunities in ‘neo-cold war’

Kim has spent much of the year antagonizing ​the United States and its allies, testing a record number of​ missiles — 86 — and even rehears​ing to fire a nuclear missile ​at South Korea. In a single day this month, North Korea fired 23 missiles​, one of which crashed into waters only 35 miles off South Korea’s east coast, prompting islanders to seek shelter underground.​ It has flown Soviet-era warplanes and launched hundreds of artillery shells near the border with South Korea in recent weeks, in addition to firing an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan.

SEOUL — Russia’s war in Ukraine rages on. China has doubled down on its promise to take Taiwan. In the United States, clashes between Democrats and Republicans have hardened political divisions. With the Biden administration occupied on multiple fronts, North Korea has seemed determined to make Washington pay attention, its leader, Kim Jong Un, warning that the United States should no longer consider itself a “unipolar” superpower in a new “cold war.”

With Russia hinting at threats to use nuclear weapons and relations between Washington and Beijing worsening, Kim most likely senses opportunity: In an increasingly destabilized world, there is no better time to test ​his weapons, show off his advancing technology, and provoke ​his enemies with virtual impunity​ while trying to gain diplomatic leverage.

“North Korea has been shooting whatever it wanted to shoot; it has been testing whatever it wanted to test,” said Lee Seong-Hyon, a senior fellow and North Korea specialist at the George H.W. Bush Foundation for U.S.-China Relations. “But we are in a time when neither the United States nor South Korea can do much about it.”

By​ Kim’s own admission, North Korea’s economy is suffering mightily, hit by years of UN sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic. ​But Kim, 38, who assumed power more than a decade ago, seems to see the geopolitical tide turning in his favor. During a parliamentary speech last year, he described a “neo-cold war” emerging around the globe. In another speech, ​he encouraged his country to ​prepare for “the change from a unipolar world advocated by the US into a multipolar world,” in which China and other US adversaries lead as equals.

​These developments have raised hopes in Pyongyang that North Korea could again enjoy the sort of financial and military support it used to get from Beijing and Moscow during the old Cold War, analysts said. “No country welcomes a new cold war like North Korea, because it increases its strategic value to China and Russia,” Lee said. “To an isolated and underdeveloped country like North Korea that sees itself as in a constant standoff with external enemies, no environment is conducive to its survival like a cold war.”

Playing one superpower against another is ​​a game North Korea knows well. When Kim began his diplomacy with President Trump in 2018​, he hedged his bet by mee​ting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping first. Xi, whose relationship with Kim until then had looked patchy at times, was eager to​ keep the North as a buffer between China and US military installations in South Korea​. As relations between Washington ​and Beijing deteriorate, Xi appears more eager than ever to keep Pyongyang in his orbit.

Kim’s unprecedented diplomatic dalliance with Trump helped the young leader reassert his country’s geopolitical value ​to ​China.​ Xi ​visited Pyongyang in 2019, after the Trump-Kim talks collapsed, and said he would help address North Korea’s security and economic concerns “to the best of my ability.”​ When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi went to Taiwan in August, North Korea returned China’s favor by calling the visit an “impudent interference​” in Beijing’s “internal affairs​.”

Kim also saw an advantage in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has been aligning his country more closely with Moscow. North Korea is one of the few nations to officially back the invasion. This ​​month, Washington accused the North of covertly shipping artillery shells to Russia to aid in its war effort. (Pyongyang and Moscow have both denied this.) Both ​Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin have recently threatened to use nuclear weapons if they felt their country at risk.

While the North’s ​record-breaking provocations this year may suggest a bolder, more powerful Kim, some analysts say the burst of missile launches — as well as the decision to scramble the North’s decrepit, Soviet-era military aircraft — ​may reflect growing anxiety in the country. “​Kim Jong Un cannot afford a costly, protracted confrontation with Washington,” ​said Park Won-gon, a North Korea expert at Ewha Womans University in Seoul.​ “So he is mobilizing everything he has got to achieve a quick breakthrough​. What we see is a familiar pattern of North Korea resorting to brinkmanship​.”

​Kim’s ultimate goal, some analysts say, is to have his country recognized as a credible nuclear power and to engage Washington in arms reduction talks, hoping to trade away only part of his nuclear arsenal in return for sanctions relief. North Korea has been testing new missiles in recent years, Kim probably thinking that an expanded arsenal will increase his leverage at the bargaining table.

North Korea has said it can hit the United States with a nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles. But analysts have questioned that claim, as the country has never flown its missiles for their full intercontinental ranges nor has it demonstrated that its missiles can survive the violent reentry into the earth’s atmosphere after soaring into space.