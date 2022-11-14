Berlin Philharmonic returns to Boston with new chief conductor

On the artistic side, touring orchestras are always under pressure to bring programs that deliver at the box office. Often this means greatest-hits repertoire or a celebrity soloist, or both. Berlin, however, brought none of the above. The concert opened with contemporary music (“Unstuck” by Andrew Norman) and the night was anchored by a work surely unknown to most concert-goers, Korngold’s Symphony in F-Sharp Major, a piece that Petrenko, Berlin’s new conductor, has championed.

The sound must still be vibrating somewhere in the rafters of Symphony Hall after Sunday’s blistering performance by Kirill Petrenko and the Berlin Philharmonic . But the evening served up more than superb music-making. Before a note was played, the program itself seemed to be making subtle but real artistic and historical statements.

Between the two came Mozart’s First Violin Concerto, one of the least flashy concertos in the repertoire, performed not by a famous soloist but by one of the orchestra’s own concertmasters. That move felt at once like a welcome pushback against the industry’s star system and, at the same time, a way of placing still more of the orchestra’s own true essence — its players — on view. Isn’t that the whole point of touring in the first place?

And guess what? Even with such an artistically minded program, Symphony Hall was packed anyway, almost sold out. It was the fullest house I’ve seen this season. You may be thinking, “Well, of course, it’s the Berlin Philharmonic.” But they still took a path of greater resistance and greater reward. The concert became a demonstration of not only how well the ensemble plays but also why it plays, as reflected in these small but unmissable statements of its priorities.

Opening the night, Berlin dispatched Norman’s “Unstuck” with authority and precision. The backstory of this formidable score calls to mind a famous comment attributed to Jean-Luc Godard: that a film should have a beginning, middle, and end, but not necessarily in that order. Norman was facing massive writer’s block in 2008, unable to make his materials cohere, but, inspired by the style of Kurt Vonnegut’s “Slaughterhouse-Five,” he ultimately wrote that disunity into the narrative. Jump cuts and abrupt transitions are central to the idea of this piece. It’s also clamorous, deftly orchestrated, and full of Norman’s signature kinetic energy, a precise yet visceral physicality of sound in motion.

In the Mozart concerto, Noah Bendix-Balgley, a youthful North Carolina-born violinist who holds one of Berlin’s two “1st concertmaster” chairs, projected clarity, warmth, and a well-grounded musical sensitivity, deftly backed by Petrenko and a reduced ensemble. In his encore Bendix-Balgley brought down the house with two traditional klezmer tunes, tossed off with a virtuoso’s panache but also a clear grasp of actual traditional klezmer style, krekhts (instrumental sobs) and all.

This is where the program also felt historically meaningful. As Germany’s flagship ensemble — and given the outsized role music has played in the country’s own national narrative over time — the Berlin Philharmonic becomes a de facto carrier of that nation’s complicated 20th-century past. Two decades ago, a German orchestra presenting klezmer encores might have seemed like a self-conscious gesture of “cultural reparations,” a phrase used by one arts administrator at the time.

But after decades of Germany working through the traumas of its past — in ways America, as plenty have noted, could learn from — the process has clearly reached a different stage. For the first time in its history, the Berlin Philharmonic now has a Jewish chief conductor. Petrenko, who came to the orchestra in 2019, does not play up this fact but he does not downplay it either. (In fact, he does not give interviews whatsoever.) In a press conference when he was first appointed, he explained he wants his own work from the stage to speak for him, and for itself.

It did just that with particular force in Sunday’s performance of the Korngold Symphony. Korngold was one of many Jewish artists whose life and career was riven by the Nazi rise. He ultimately did well for himself in Hollywood, but it came at the expense of his concert music. Once a major prodigy in whom figures such as Mahler, Puccini, and Arthur Nikisch saw the future of German music, Korngold ended up best known for his scores to “The Sea Hawk” and “The Adventures of Robinhood.”

The composer’s Symphony in F-sharp, completed in 1952, is very rarely programmed today, but Petrenko and his forces made the strongest case I could imagine that this score deserves a more secure place in the repertoire. It is a potent and darkly expressive work, a piece in which the split halves of Korngold’s concert and film music careers appear to come together in an explosive mix.

Petrenko’s evident sincerity of belief in this music fired plenty of Sunday’s ardently played passages, but overall his presence exuded a relaxed authority and collaborative ethos. At times he lowered his hands altogether as woodwind principals stepped forward to craft their own solos and the entire affair took on the feeling of chamber music. Every section of the orchestra contributed to this fiery performance, and it was hard to miss the sense of genuine personal commitment behind the playing. The Berliners do not hide their expressive investment, nor do they make a show of it. They just give it. And how.

BERLIN PHILHARMONIC

Kirill Petrenko, chief conductor

Presented by the Celebrity Series of Boston

At Symphony Hall, Sunday night

