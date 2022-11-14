How Keurig made its coffee machines smarter

So why shouldn’t your coffee maker know exactly how you like that first cup in the morning?

BURLINGTON — Vacuum cleaners know the layout of your home, refrigerators can remind you when to buy milk, and washing machines can be controlled from a phone.

That’s what Keurig has been working on for five years, in an unassuming office park off Interstate 95 in Burlington ― turning its popular K-Cup coffee maker into a “smart” device powered by artificial intelligence that can offer personalized recommendations using the data it collects on a user’s brewing habits. That’s possible because engineers have enabled the machine to know which kind of K-Cups consumers are using.

“We can see hundreds of thousands of brews in the morning — we know exactly what’s going on,” senior vice president of Keurig Experiences, Patrick Minogue, said on a recent tour of the company’s two-story innovation lab.

In some ways, Keurig is late to the smart-appliance trend. The 30-year-old company’s journey to making an Internet-connected coffee maker started in 2017, when it sent 10,000 research study participants Keurig machines retrofitted with Wi-Fi tech.

The data yielded some surprises. For example, Keurig used to have no clue as to whether people pressed the “strong” brew button. Inside the company, it was considered a novelty and only featured on a few products. During the study, Keurig learned that more consumers used it than originally thought.

Keurig also noticed that people tended to brew large cups, pressing the 10-ounce or 12-ounce buttons, even though the company made its pods to be optimally brewed at 8 ounce.

Roger Johnson, Keurig's chief supply chain officer, explained how the company tests its coffee maker under different conditions, including water type. He said consumers might use bottled or tap water, and Keurig needs to ensure any kind will result in a good cup of coffee. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

When the findings made their way back to Burlington, where Keurig employs about 700 people, Roger Johnson, then chief product officer, said he realized “we had to modernize the system” to make it more customizable. The company was still the market leader in single-serve coffee makers in the United States, but knew it needed to evolve to capture younger coffee drinkers who were gravitating to more sophisticated brews and buying their morning cup in-person.

“When we look at the older machines, it’s very consistent, universal,” said Johnson, who now serves as Keurig’s chief supply chain officer. “They’re OK, my father really enjoys his, but we know that the consumers’ tastes are changing.”

The original design used a single needle to pierce K-Cups. That limited how well water mixed with coffee grounds during the brewing process.

So company engineers fast-tracked development of “Medusa,” their in-house name for a five-needle part that sends send multiple streams of water into K-Cups. It hit the market in 2019 and is the reason Keurigs can dispense stronger brews, even at large sizes.

Keurig’s multistream technology, which pierced the K-Cup in five spots, providing a better tasting cup of coffee. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Around the same time, the firm was making progress on an artificial intelligence system, known as “Brew ID.” The idea was to train the machines to recognize each of more than 500 K-Cup varieties. Keurig owns the Green Mountain Coffee Roasters and The Original Donut Shop brands, but it partners with about 80 companies on K-Cups, ranging from Starbucks to Peet’s Coffee.

K-Cups range in size from 9 to 13 grams of coffee, some beans are ground more fine than others, and the variation between light and dark roasts generally involves a different brewing technique. The idea was that if a Keurig machine could recognize different K-Cups, then they could be brewed at their optimal temperature, cup size, and speed, deviating from a one-size-fits-all process.

Today’s K-Cups have a QR-code-style square on the label, which the machine reads to tell the difference between Starbucks’ Pike Place, Folgers’ Classic Roast, Peet’s Major Dickasons, and other varieties.

“Recognition is the most difficult part of the process,” Minogue said. “We had to make it quick and easy . . . not something that slows down a cup of coffee.”

The upgrades already are making a difference in which brands want to work with the company. Intelligentsia, a specialty coffee roaster, had turned Keurig down two times since 2017 before finally deciding to put its coffee in K-Cups this past summer, said Bailey Manson, director of innovation for the Chicago company.

“This is obviously a format that’s been widely dismissed by premium, specialty coffee brands,” Manson said of K-Cups.

The company moved forward after getting a sneak peak of the smart device prototype. It liked that the coffee maker could recognize its pods and brew them accordingly.

“You see that and you’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s going to be better,’” Manson said.

A robotic system tests the durability of the Keurig machine, continually inserting K-Cups until the machine fails. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Keurig has kept the bulk of its coffee innovation team in Burlington through several ownership changes. It merged with Vermont-based Green Mountain in 2006 and was acquired by a private equity firm a decade later. In 2018, Keurig Green Mountain merged with Dr Pepper Snapple Group, creating a beverage conglomerate that generated more than $12.6 billion in annual sales last year and employed 27,500 people.

As of last year, 35 million US households had a Keurig coffee maker.

As of last year, 35 million US households had a Keurig coffee maker.

Keurig says it could have introduced a less sophisticated smart machine earlier, one people could turn on and off with a phone, for example. But Johnson said that wasn’t going to make a difference in brewing quality, so it held off.

Yesenia Zapata, a Keurig test technician, collected data on time, temperature, and volume to ensure different types of water provide consistent cups of coffee. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Doug Marsden, chief technology officer at Boston hardware design firm Eleven ― which has worked with Keurig and Bedford’s iRobot ― said there was a time when “everybody was trying to connect everything and call it smart.” Most devices, he said, were connected for “no good reason.”

Successful smart devices, Marsden said, offer something useful that can’t be done in another way.

Of course, there is a Keurig app. It uses machine learning to understand coffee preferences and make recommendations. Brew a pumpkin spice K-Cup, for example, and the app might suggest a recipe for a pumpkin spice latte.

“I think of it like Netflix,” said Keurig director of product management Melissa MacPhee, scrolling through her feed during a demo. “[The app] makes it tailored and personalized to you, because it can recognize what you’re doing at home.”

The app, which has roughly 300,000 downloads, also tracks how many pods people use, then incorporates that information into an auto-delivery program. There are tutorials and recipes, including some endorsed by celebrities and influencers, such as James Corden’s mocha cappuccino and “Selling Sunset” star Jason Oppenheim’s oat milk latte.

Thanks to all that information it’s gathering from users, the company now knows that milk-based drinks, such as lattes, are becoming more popular. It can tell that West Coast consumers drink smaller cups of coffee compared with those on the East Coast, who also tend to brew earlier in the day. It knows people drink more coffee the Monday after the Super Bowl.

Keurig is using data to speed up development of new products, and shares it with brands that sell the company’s K-Cups. Soon, the data will be used for more personalized marketing.

But some people aren’t interested in stories or recommendations, or in sharing data with a corporation. They just want their coffee maker to make coffee, said Evan Greer, director for digital rights nonprofit Fight for the Future and a Boston resident.

“Giving corporations and advertisers more information about us, even mundane information like what kind of coffee we like, creates a power imbalance and makes it easier for profit and power hungry institutions to exploit and manipulate us,” Greer said. “My French press makes lovely coffee without spying on me.”

The coffee on the left was made from the tradition machine, and the coffee on the right was made from Keurig's newest machine that has multistream technology. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8 and on Instagram @anissagardizy.journalism.