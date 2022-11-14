MacKenzie Scott donates $2 billion to charity as Bezos vows to give away his fortune

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and several of its local branches received gifts, as well as Girl Scouts of the USA and its affiliates, which announced an $84.5 million donation in October.

The latest gifts bring Scott’s total giving to more than $14 billion since her divorce from Bezos. That money has made its way to more than 1,500 nonprofits, including “343 organizations supporting the voices and opportunities of people from underserved communities” in the latest round, according to Scott’s post on blog site Medium.

(Bloomberg) — MacKenzie Scott said she donated nearly $2 billion to charity over the past seven months in a blog post released shortly after her ex-husband Jeff Bezos said he planned to give away the majority of his fortune.

In her post, Scott, 52, said she’s planning to launch a website with more information on her giving, which is done through donor-advised funds with the help of a team of consultants. Scott doesn’t use a foundation, which would be mandated to release more information to the public under Internal Revenue Service rules. Scott’s disclosures are entirely optional, and, in recent posts, she’s revealed less about where her gifts went or how much individual charities received.

Meanwhile, in an interview with CNN that was published Monday, Bezos, alongside his partner Lauren Sanchez, said he planned to give away the bulk of his fortune in his lifetime to fighting climate change and supporting those who seek to address social and political divisions. It’s the first time the Amazon.com Inc. founder has made such a promise, and comes years after Scott signed the Giving Pledge, a promise by some of the world’s richest people to donate the majority of their wealth to charitable causes in their lifetime or will.

Bezos, 58, also announced on Saturday that he’s giving Dolly Parton $100 million as the latest recipient of his Courage and Civility award. Last year he sent the award to chef Jose Andres, whose World Central Kitchen feeds people in disaster-stricken areas, and CNN’s Van Jones, the founder of Dream.Org.

Bezos has an estimated fortune of $123.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, and Scott is worth $23.8 billion.