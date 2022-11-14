Moderna’s bivalent shot boosts antibodies against latest Omicron strains in trial

Moderna’s booster shot of its bivalent vaccine sharply increased antibody levels against recent COVID strains when compared to a fourth dose of its original immunization.

People given the bivalent vaccine as their fourth shot generated levels of protective antibodies against the BA.4 and BA.5 strains that were fivefold to sixfold higher than those seen in adults given a repeat dose of the original, the Cambridge company said in a statement. Antibody levels were measured after 28 days in the trial involving more than 500 people, a company spokesman said.

The Moderna finding is roughly in line with a smaller study from rival vaccine maker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. In that study, antibody levels to BA.4 and BA.5 variants were fourfold higher in people over 55 who received the bivalent shot compared to those who received a fourth shot of the original vaccine.