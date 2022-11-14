Plans for thoroughbred racetrack in Hardwick still alive

Richard Fields’s dream of reviving thoroughbred racing in Massachusetts is back on track, but still has a ways to go before it crosses the finish line. An application from the developer’s Commonwealth Equine and Agricultural Center LLC to build a racetrack in the town of Hardwick had been sidelined late last month when the town’s board of selectmen voted against the proposal. But last week, the board reversed its decision in a 2-1 vote. Now, opponents in the town have apparently filed enough signatures to force the issue to a town referendum (assuming the select board does not change its mind again). On Monday, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission decided to postpone its deliberations about granting Commonwealth Equine a racing license until after the referendum process is complete. Fields and his partners at Commonwealth Equine want to invest $20 million to build a racetrack and grandstand at the 360-acre Great Meadow Farm. Commonwealth Equine would offer just one weekend of racing in 2023, in September, to start, but hopes to eventually offer as many as 20 days of racing per year, as well as sports betting. Opponents worry about the traffic the project would bring to the small town, a roughly 45-minute drive west of Worcester, while supporters are keen on the activities it would generate along with about $500,000 a year in payments to the town. The state’s last thoroughbred races were held at Suffolk Downs, where Fields is also a partner, in 2019; harness racing with standardbred horses continues at Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville. ― JON CHESTO

RETAIL

Tenants for Harvard Square building to include Starbucks, taqueria, gym

The roster of national and local tenants for a newly renovated building in the heart of Harvard Square has been released. The Abbott has leased 30,000 square feet in its lower three floors, according to Boston Realty Advisors, which handled retail leasing for the project. Tenants in the building — which before renovations housed the Curious George Store and a large Urban Outfitters — will include Central Rock Gym, El Jefe’s Taqueria, The Comedy Studio, a Starbucks, a Chase Bank, Taiwanese dessert chain Tiger Sugar, Cava, and an F45 fitness center. The upper three floors of the 60,000-square-foot building are being leased as office space. The century-plus-old Abbott, which sits at the high-profile corner of Brattle and JFK streets across from the Harvard MBTA station, is one of several prominent buildings in Harvard Square that emptied ― in this case, intentionally due for extensive renovation ― before and in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Refilling with a new generation of tenants is a good sign for the vitality of Harvard Square as the pandemic eases, said developers and brokers on the project ― TIM LOGAN

HOUSING

Housing permits in Boston for 2022 on par with last year’s numbers

Housing production in Boston is about even with its pace last year, according to newly released city data. Boston is tracking 3,464 building permits pulled for housing units as of October of this year, compared with 3,431 in 2021. The city permitted a combined 1,077 affordable units in October, compared with 1,084 affordable units permitted last year. The city had not updated its housing production reports since 2020 nor shared any targets or goals for housing production since Mayor Michelle Wu was elected last year. Recent housing production is about even when compared with the last two years of the Walsh administration, with permits pulled for 3,118 new units in 2019 and 3,315 units in 2020, according to prior city data. The neighborhoods with the most new housing as of this year include Fenway, with permits pulled for 826 units; Allston (554); South Boston (440); and Dorchester (404); for 2021, those neighborhoods were Brighton, with permits pulled for 726 units; Dorchester (456); Fenway (453); and Jamaica Plain (406). ― CATHERINE CARLOCK

RETAIL

Following split with Ye, Adidas seeks to raise $1 billion from debt sale

Adidas is raising debt from Europe’s bond market for the first time since dropping Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, and just days after slashing profit expectations for a fourth time. The German sportswear brand is seeking $1 billion from its debt sale on Monday, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it. It’s the firm’s first dive into the region’s public debt market since 2020; before that it hadn’t issued bonds since 2014. The end of the firm’s partnership with rapper and designer Ye, after years of controversial behavior that culminated in a recent string of antisemitic statements, is expected to leave a major hole in its income, as nearly half of Adidas’s total profits is estimated to come from the brand, according to analysts. The firm’s profit outlook has deteriorated consistently this year and it now expects a full-year operating margin of 2.5 percent from a previous 4 percent target. In a bid to revive its fortunes, Adidas plans to sell sneakers of the same design as the Yeezy product. Stemming the damage from ending the lucrative line will be a key challenge for newly appointed chief executive Bjorn Gulden when he takes over in January. A spokesperson for Adidas didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

ECONOMY

Labor shortages help drive UK into $65 billion fiscal hole

Chronic labor shortages have shrunk the growth potential of the UK economy and punched a huge hole in the public finances, the Office for Budget Responsibility will reveal in its forecasts on Thursday. The independent fiscal watchdog will say that elevated inactivity levels are now a cost to everyone in the UK, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 600,000 people have dropped out of the workforce. Relative to pre-COVID trends, over a million people are missing. The shortages have left businesses scrambling for staff and in some cases reducing hours. Much of the estimated $65 billion fiscal hole that Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt needs to fill in his autumn statement will reflect reduced growth capacity as a result of the labor squeeze, which is fueling inflation by forcing companies to hike pay rates. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

Indigenous group plans $451 million biofuel refinery in Canada

An Alberta-based Indigenous group and local first nation plan to build a C$600 million ($451 million) sustainable aviation fuel refinery to supply Calgary International Airport in an effort by Indigenous communities to capitalize on Canada’s push to reduce emissions. Reconciliation Energy Transition Inc. and the Siksika Nation’s planned refinery would produce 6,500 barrels a day of fuel from canola grown on a million acres of land, much of it Indigenous-owned, Steve Mason, senior managing director of reconciliation, said by phone. The partnership would own at least 60 percent of the refinery and is in discussions with outside, mostly agricultural companies to sell most of the remaining stake. The project would be financed with a combination of debt and equity. A final investment decision is expected within six months. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS