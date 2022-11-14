Sharon Scott-Chandler takes the reins at Boston nonprofit ABCD

But after making a switch from a more traditional legal career, Scott-Chandler played invaluable roles at Action for Boston Community Development — first as a manager in ABCD’s early childhood education program, and most recently as the nonprofit’s chief operating officer.

When Sharon Scott-Chandler joined Boston antipoverty agency ABCD in 1999, she never imagined she would eventually end up as its chief executive.

By the time John Drew decided he would retire as the organization’s CEO over the past summer, Scott-Chandler was an obvious candidate for his replacement.

Now, as she gets ready for ABCD’s annual Community Heroes gala on Friday at the Omni Boston Hotel in the Seaport, Scott-Chandler reflects on why she has remained with ABCD for so long. One reason: She grew up in Mattapan, with many neighbors who relied on ABCD’s services, and recognizes its importance to the city.

There’s never a dull day at ABCD. Scott-Chandler runs an organization with about 800 employees and an annual budget of $230 million, with services that range from job placement to oil-heat assistance to Head Start classes. In a typical year, roughly 90,000 Boston residents benefit from at least one of those services.

“My 23 years [here] have never been static,” Scott-Chandler said. “I’ve had different opportunities and people knocking at my door. But there’s something about being in every neighborhood of Boston, … it’s just been so rewarding and interesting to be a part of. It has allowed me to be a voice for opportunity and change and equity.”

Growing up, Scott-Chandler attended public schools in Foxborough through the METCO program, which gave her a firsthand view of the disparities between a comfortable suburban life and the everyday struggles in her neighborhood back home. She got involved in politics, including as a congressional aide, after receiving her undergraduate degree from Tufts University. She later pursued a career in the legal sector, starting with a law degree at Northeastern University, and eventually worked in the state Attorney General’s office with then-AG Scott Harshbarger.

She moved into nonprofit management at the suggestion of the late Bob Coard, Drew’s predecessor in the CEO office at ABCD. It’s a decision she does not regret.

Now, it’s Scott-Chandler’s turn to lead ABCD. She hopes to help rebuild personal connections that may have been lost during the COVID-19 pandemic while also investing in the nonprofit’s technology. And she hopes to expand its services to help more people build careers and leave poverty behind permanently.

“As we come out of the pandemic, I have to look at ABCD with new eyes,” she said. “I’m fortunate to build off an incredible foundation from Bob Coard and John Drew, both incredibly visionary leaders with activism and with business acumen.”

Better begins in ... Brockton

While you might have heard there’s a lot to like about Lowell, you probably haven’t yet heard that Brockton is “where better begins.”

But Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan sure hopes you find out soon.

City officials launched a new marketing campaign, “Brockton: Where Better Begins,” last week, along with a promotional video with that theme. The two-minute video, created by Boston marketing firm CTP, highlights numerous selling points for the City of Champions: diversity, commuter rail access, relatively affordable housing. Among the many businesses featured: Brockton Beer Company, Montilio’s Baking Company, Tortilleria Mi Niña, office supplier W.B. Mason, and manufacturer Barbour Corp. The $150,000 cost of the work associated with the video was split three ways by the city, the Metro South Chamber of Commerce, and Eastern Bank.

“One of my mantras is Brockton is a business and we need to market it and promote it as such,” Sullivan said. “I was on the city council for 14 years, mayor for two-and-a-half. As long as I can remember, even growing up in Brockton, I’ve never [seen] anything like this.”

Eastern chief executive Bob Rivers said he hopes the slogan can take on a life of its own, much like how “There’s a lot to like about Lowell” has endured. Rivers said it will be up to city officials to decide how much money they want to spend promoting the slogan, the video, and ultimately, the city. But he believes this effort could serve as a marketing model for other Gateway Cities. Given Eastern’s footprint in Brockton, Rivers said it was natural that the bank would be involved.

For Rivers, who grew up in neighboring Stoughton and attended Stonehill College just over the line in Easton, it’s personal, too. “I spent a lot of time in Brockton growing up, much more than Boston,” Rivers said. “It’s really incredible what they’re doing there [now].”

The New England Council is back in person, with awards to give

The New England Council’s annual awards dinner returned in full force last week after two years in the virtual world. An estimated 1,800 people packed the expansive ballroom at the Omni hotel in the Seaport, slightly more than in a typical year before the pandemic.

“I always wondered why the Omni hotel was constructed here,” Governor Charlie Baker joked from the stage. “Now I know: The New England Council needed a bigger room.”

This time around, the council gave its “New Englander of the Year” awards to: US Trade Representative Katherine Tai; Andrew Dreyfus, the departing CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts; Linda Henry, CEO of Boston Globe Media; and David Long, chief executive of Liberty Mutual.

Former Boston Bruins star Willie O’Ree, the first black player in the National Hockey League, received a lifetime achievement award; O’Ree accepted via a prerecorded video because he lives in California, with a medical issue that prompted his doctor to recommend against traveling. The council also honored Roxbury native Enoch “Woody” Woodhouse, one of the Tuskegee Airmen, a largely black contingent of pilots in World War II.

The crowd hushed up when Woodhouse, who will soon turn 96, talked. He described his experiences battling prejudice, and told a joke or two.

“Everyone says, ‘Woody, you’re 96, you’ve got to tell me your secret,’’’ Woodhouse said. “I say, ‘My secret is my secret. I’m not telling you!’”

Crisis communications, from both sides of the camera

Some people took up a hobby or exercised more often with the extra time they found when their commutes disappeared during the COVID-19 pandemic. T.J. Winick decided to write a book.

The end result, “Reputation Capital,” published by Berrett-Koehler, is out now. Winick distills two decades of broadcast journalism experience and another decade of PR work to offer advice to executives about responding to crises, and building an organization’s reputation over time. He said he landed the publishing deal with the help of Ken Lizotte of Emerson Consulting Group in Concord.

“What I found so compelling ... was that the stakes were so high,” Winick said of crisis work. “The decisions made usually determined whether they lost their reputations or bolstered them.”

Winick’s book offers examples of both extremes. Winick highlights the ways in which Columbia Gas failed to adequately respond to the fires and explosions along its gas lines in the Merrimack Valley in 2018, for example. And he points to an effort led by Tim Ryan, US chair of accounting giant PwC, to tackle the thorny topic of race relations among colleagues, prompting other companies to follow.

Winick, who is now a senior vice president with public affairs firm Issues Management Group, said he gravitated toward stories about brands in crisis in his previous career as a television reporter. Those experiences paid off when Winick was on the other side, advising companies on how to tell their stories.

“I feel fortunate I found another career I love as much as journalism,” Winick said. “It validated that there is life after ... television news.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.