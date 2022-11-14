Biden appoints former Mass. congressman Michael Capuano to Public Buildings Reform Board

The board was created in 2016 and is charged with identifying “opportunities for the federal government to significantly reduce its inventory of civilian real property and thereby reduce costs,” the White House said in a statement.

President Biden will appoint former Massachusetts congressman Michael E. Capuano to serve on the Public Buildings Reform Board , the White House said Monday.

Capuano, a former Somerville mayor who spent 20 years in Congress before being defeated by Ayanna Pressley in a primary election in the 7th District in 2018, currently works at the Washington, D.C.-based law firm Venable LLP, the statement said.

Capuano’s appointment was among three the Biden administration announced Monday. The others were Adam Tindall-Schlicht as administrator of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation and Jacqueline Amy Norris as a member of the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships.

