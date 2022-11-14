Fired NBC Boston reporter alleges sexual harassment, retaliation in federal court lawsuit

Karen Hensel was an investigative reporter when she was fired in 2019 for violating NBCUniversal’s conflict-of-interest policies for her relationship with then-Auburn police chief Andrew Sluckis Jr.

A former NBC Boston reporter who was fired in 2019 for purportedly failing to disclose her relationship with a local police chief is suing the station in federal court, arguing she was sexually harassed by a female colleague and was dismissed in retaliation for complaining about a hostile work environment.

Award-winning reporter Karen Hensel said she was fired because she was dating former Auburn police chief Andrew Sluckis Jr., and she filed a discrimination lawsuit in federal court.

In a complaint filed last week in US District Court in Boston, Hensel alleged that a male assistant news director was not similarly fired or disciplined for having a personal relationship with a female subordinate, even after the woman’s spouse confronted the man at the station.

Advertisement

Instead, Hensel said she was fired in retaliation for complaining about an ongoing “sexually-hostile work environment” which was primarily perpetuated by another female investigative reporter at the station, who was identified only as Jane Doe in court papers.

Hensel said she was dismissed after the station received an anonymous tip about her relationship with the police chief, which management had already known about.

“Rather than investigate Ms. Doe’s conduct and/or take appropriate corrective measures to address the hostile work environment of which plaintiff had repeatedly complained, NBC10-Boston chose to protect Ms. Doe and to terminate plaintiff under the guise of receiving an anonymous tip containing information of which station management had been aware for approximately nine months,” Hensel’s lawsuit said.

Hensel’s suit names NBCUniversal, WBTS Television, and former NBC Boston news director Ben Dobson as defendants. Dobson and representatives for the station and NBCUniversal did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.

Hensel is seeking damages, costs, and attorneys’ fees in her lawsuit, which was filed Nov. 10.

Hensel, who moved from Indiana to Boston when she joined the station in 2016, has received numerous professional accolades, including two Peabody awards, 11 Emmy awards, national and regional Edward R. Murrow awards, and awards from the Associated Press, according to her court complaint.

Advertisement

Hensel’s lawsuit claims her 2017 and 2018 performance evaluations were “overwhelmingly positive” during her first three-year contract.

She said her relationship with the police chief didn’t violate company policies or create a potential conflict of interest.

The conduct and actions of Jane Doe were designed to interfere with Hensel’s career, and were “an effort to make Ms. Doe stand out as the leading female investigative reporter at the station,” the complaint said.

But when Hensel complained about Jane Doe’s conduct to a producer around May 2017, she was told to deal with her coworker “the best you can.”

“You know how she is,” Hensel was told, according to her account.

Hensel said the defendants didn’t investigate her complaints about Jane Doe’s conduct or the hostile work environment.

Around February of 2019, Jane Doe notified a producer that Hensel was dating Sluckis; that producer told a newsroom superior. By that point, defendants and at least three members of station management knew about Hensel’s relationship with the police chief, she said.

Nevertheless, the station and Hensel agreed to a new three-year contract the following July, she said.

That November, Dobson met with Hensel and told her he received an anonymous complaint through NBCUniversal’s website that she was dating a police chief. Dobson said the complaint was probably prompted by a new company-issued seating chart.

Advertisement

“It was well-known that Ms. Doe was displeased with the new seating chart,” Hensel said in her complaint.

Dobson said that Hensel should notify the company about her relationship with the police chief, “even though her employer was already aware of it,” the complaint said. She completed an online disclosure form around Nov. 11, 2019 at Dobson’s suggestion.

On Nov. 15, she met with Dobson and the head of human resources, and said she was previously unaware she had to complete the disclosure form. She told them she would like to remain with the station’s investigative unit.

Dobson, according to the complaint, encouraged Hensel to continue to maintain her personal relationship with the police chief, and gave the instruction “not to ‘turn off the spigot of information’ when it came to tips [Hensel] may be able to pass along to the NBC10-Boston news desk,” the complaint said.

Hensel said she was fired by Dobson in a letter dated Nov. 18, 2019.. Dobson cited her “alleged ‘breach of company policies …,’ specifically those policies concerning conflicts of interest and outside activities.”

Hensel said the defendants’ “decision to base the termination on plaintiff’s alleged failure to disclose her personal relationship with a local police chief was entirely pretextual.”





John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.