GBH politics editor Peter Kadzis announces retirement after 50 years in journalism

Kadzis will continue working with GBH News as a political contributor next year, the station said.

GBH politics editor Peter Kadzis will retire from full-time work in journalism in January, GBH News said in a statement Monday evening, concluding a five-decade career that has included stops at New England news outlets including the Boston Globe, the Providence Journal, and a 25-year run with the Boston Phoenix.

“That I’ve been able to cap off a 50-year career at GBH News gives me a sense of wonder,” Kadzis said in the statement. “I’m immensely proud of the work we’ve done as an organization, especially the political coverage with my colleagues Adam Reilly, Saraya Wintersmith and Katie Lannan. I know our newsroom’s commitment to the public good will only continue to grow and intensify. I’m looking forward to having a small role in its ongoing evolution.”

Kadzis has led GBH’s political coverage as an editor since 2014, a year after he joined the station as a special contributor, according to the statement. He helped launch GBH’s Friday evening politics television show, “Talking Politics” hosted by Reilly, in 2021.

“For nearly a decade, Peter has brought our audiences into the heart of Massachusetts politics with his sage analysis and charming wit,” Pam Johnston, general manager for news at GBH, said in the statement. “I’m delighted that we will still benefit from Peter’s political insights as a contributor. I want to applaud Peter on a legendary career in Boston media.”

After starting his career at the Public Housing News, Kadzis went on to work for the Globe, the Providence Journal, the New York Daily News, and the Boston Business Journal, the statement said.

Kadzis then spent a quarter-century with the Boston Phoenix, the now-defunct alternative weekly newspaper, where he earned a pair of awards from the New England Press Association for editorial writing, the statement said. While working for the Phoenix, Kadzis also spent 11 years as a political commentator for WFXT-TV.

