Historic preservation in Providence has negatively impacted some neighborhoods in the past. One organization is trying to change that.

“We want to move from a place that does work that’s only of interest to a relatively few people who are relatively well off, well-educated people. We need to address the concerns of Providence as a whole,” Runyon said.

After more than nine years at the helm of PPS, he said it’s time for Rhode Island to take the lead on ensuring historic preservation doesn’t mean leaving out or harming entire neighborhoods.

Across the US, Brent Runyon said he knows historic preservation has been practiced inequitably. Runyon, the executive director of the Providence Preservation Society, said for the last several decades preservationists have often taken a “top down” approach, where they step into a community and believe they know what’s best.

The ground floor lobby of the long-empty Industrial National Bank building, more commonly known as the Superman Building at 111 Westminster St. in Providence, Rhode Island. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Since you’re reconciling with the past, are there specific projects that you think your own organization has advocated for that makes you believe they weren’t looked at through an equitable lens?

Runyon: The goal of preservation in the past has typically been about rescuing buildings that were precious or architecturally significant. Preservationists are the ones who define “significance.” There hasn’t been as much emphasis placed on the people who have been inhabiting the buildings. It may be because they aren’t paying much rent and it’s not enough to maintain it to the level that we think it should be.

Something we’ve learned more recently is that it’s not just about that building. We should have been asking: what are the impacts to the neighboring community? Or their neighbors?

Particularly in the 1980s and 1990s, there was work done throughout the Elmwood neighborhood through [PPS], the Providence Revolving Fund (which PPS started), and other hyper-local organizations where beautiful buildings have been restored and maintained over time. But at the time, there wasn’t any thought about the impacts on the surrounding areas that weren’t so-called “preservation worthy.”

How are you changing that?

We released our new strategic plan in 2021, which focuses on the equity issues of preservation. So every time we look at our advocacy work, whether we like it or don’t like it, we have to think about the impacts a preservation could have on people who may have less power or less resources. That’s been a sea change for us.

The long-vacant “Superman” building may finally be “saved” after nearly 10 years. PPS advocated for the building’s rescue, but did you ever think about the subsidies that may come along with it?

The [PPS] has been the No. 1 champion for that building since it went dark in 2013. It was an extraordinary advocacy effort. Most of that time we were not thinking about the intricacies of our advocacy. We were just sort of saying, “Let’s put the building back in service” without thinking about who was going to be using it, the types of subsidies that would be needed, or what that would mean for beyond downtown.

In 2020 and 2021 is when we started to look at our own organization and still weren’t thinking on the project scale at this point. In April, when the [Superman] plan came out, we thought, “Well, this seems like a good plan.”

What do you think about the plan now?

We listened to the housing advocates and we did have some qualms about the fact that the affordability was not where it could have been. At the same time, once a deal like that is announced, changing it is going to be very tough. There’s lots of lobbyists involved and the leading nonprofits in the state are already on board. We didn’t think we could muster enough leverage to change the deal. So, in the end, we supported it. We believe as many housing units at all [income] levels as possible. This was too far down the road for us to really make a change.

How else can the society help the housing crisis?

We don’t want to accelerate gentrification — but are we too late? We can’t get in the way of projects that alleviate the pressures on housing. We need to build a record number of housing every year for a decade just to catch up. There’s interest in up-zoning the city to allow for more density and we are supportive of that. We also know that density can be achieved without sacrificing character and quality of life. I know “character” is a loaded word, but do still believe details matter. A good example is Union Studio, which has done a ton of affordable housing on the south side with community development corporations.

You want to reach residents who are outside of the East Side. How are you doing that today?

We did some text-based polling last year and found that there’s complete unawareness of the Preservation Society or they actively do not like us. [If they don’t like us] That could be based on things they do know for a fact, or things they think. So our takeaway has really been that we need to build relationships in order to build trust. We’ve been working with the South Providence Neighborhood Association, who we’ve held a couple dozen sessions with just to listen to the neighborhood and hear what matters to them.

Historic preservation has also caused displacement in Providence and in cities across the US. How can PPS advocate for preservation and make sure families aren’t being displaced further?

The prices in South Providence have gone up more than anywhere else in the city and we’re not even there. If we were to be there, it might even exacerbate that. We’re very conscious of that, but in the past we might not have been. One project we’ve been working with the city’s redevelopment agency on is the Broad Street Synagogue. It’s been on top 10 most endangered properties list many times, but as a result of our new consciousness, we’ve been advocating for that space to benefit the neighborhood around it — not the broader Providence community — and not just be “saved” at any cost.

