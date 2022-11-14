Hit and run crash reported in Brookline; one driver who fled scene still at large

Officers were called at 4:50 p.m. Sunday to the area of Longwood Avenue and Chapel Street for a report of an accident, according to Brookline Police Superintendent Kevin Mealy.

Brookline police were working Monday to identify the driver who abandoned their vehicle and fled the scene of a hit-and-crash in town Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Brookline police were working Monday to identify the driver who abandoned their vehicle and fled the scene of a hit-and-crash in town Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

“It was a two car crash with the suspect vehicle being one of them,” Mealy said via email. “The suspect vehicle was only occupied by the suspect who fled on foot prior to police arrival. There were no reported injuries and minor damage to the other vehicle.”

Mealy said the driver who fled the scene remained at large Monday.

“As far as the crash, the driver has not been identified, and the incident is still under investigation,” Mealy wrote. “The vehicle has not been reported stolen by the owner.”

Further information wasn’t immediately available.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is released.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.