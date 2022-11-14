How five below-the-radar ballot questions went last week

But what about term limits in Warren or the proposal to give Richmond’s town manager more power? Here’s a look at how five interesting local ballot questions fared in last week’s elections.

You know who won the races for governor and Congress in the 2nd District, and you’ve probably heard that most cities and towns in Rhode Island approved recreational marijuana shops.

More than 72 percent of voters supported moving from a mayoral-appointed school board to a partially elected school board, even though Mayor-elect Brett Smiley, current Mayor Jorge Elorza, and former mayors Angel Taveras and Joe Paolino opposed the question. This means that Providence will have five elected school board members and five appointed by the mayor beginning in 2024.

Newport/Middletown: School regionalization

The proposal to regionalize two of Aquidneck Island’s three school districts went down in flames after 52.8 percent of Newport voters rejected the measure. Middletown voters strongly supported the plan, but it needed support in both communities to move forward.

Coventry: Stipends for elected officials

Sitting on your local town council or school committee can be a lot of work, so Coventry asked voters to increase the stipends for members of both panels to no less than $4,500 a year and no more than $6,500. Under the proposal, the president of the council and chair of the school committee would get an additional $1,500. But the increased stipends were each rejected with more than 65 percent of the vote.

Richmond: Town manager power

Nearly 53 percent of voters opposed giving the town manager more authority over town personnel administration and more than 60 percent said they don’t think the town manager should have supervision of the recreation department.

Warren: Lifting term limits

Warren currently requires council members to step away from their job after two consecutive four-year terms, but voters were asked to change the rules to look more like the US House of Representatives: elections every two years with no term limits. Nearly 55 percent of voters opposed this idea.

