Lowell man faces assault, kidnapping, gun charges following shooting incident

A man was arraigned Monday in connection with a shooting and kidnapping that took place in Lowell, officials said.

Michael Galloway, 38, of Lowell, is facing a slew of charges, including armed assault with intent to murder, rape, kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, Lowell police Deputy Superintendent Mark LeBlanc said in an e-mail.

During his arraignment Monday in Lowell District Court, Galloway was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Thursday, LeBlanc said.