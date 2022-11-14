Lowell man faces assault, kidnapping, gun charges following shooting incident

A man was arraigned Monday in connection with a shooting and kidnapping that took place in Lowell, officials said.
Michael Galloway, 38, of Lowell, is facing a slew of charges, including armed assault with intent to murder, rape, kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, Lowell police Deputy Superintendent Mark LeBlanc said in an e-mail.
During his arraignment Monday in Lowell District Court, Galloway was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Thursday, LeBlanc said.
Galloway’s attorney could not be immediately reached for comment Monday night.
The alleged incident that left two adults injured was not random, LeBlanc said. Further information regarding the incident was not immediately available.
Lowell police were assisted by the NEMLEC SWAT team during Sunday’s arrest, LeBlanc said.
