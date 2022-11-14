Mass. man seriously injured in ATV crash in N.H.

A Haverhill, Mass., man was injured Sunday after he crashed an all-terrain vehicle head-on into a tree in Derry, N.H., officials said.

Jose Deleon-Alicea, 34, was taken to the hospital for his injuries, which were serious but not life-threatening, New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a statement Monday.

Deleon-Alicea was driving an ATV in the Derry Town Forest on a closed snowmobile trail at about 2:20 p.m. “when he attempted to navigate through a small waterhole and lost control, causing him to crash head-on into a tree,” the statement said.