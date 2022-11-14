Mass. man seriously injured in ATV crash in N.H.

A Haverhill, Mass., man was injured Sunday after he crashed an all-terrain vehicle head-on into a tree in Derry, N.H., officials said.
Jose Deleon-Alicea, 34, was taken to the hospital for his injuries, which were serious but not life-threatening, New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a statement Monday.
Deleon-Alicea was driving an ATV in the Derry Town Forest on a closed snowmobile trail at about 2:20 p.m. “when he attempted to navigate through a small waterhole and lost control, causing him to crash head-on into a tree,” the statement said.
He was thrown off his ATV as a result, Fish and Game said.
Someone who was riding with Deleon-Alicea reported the crash to 911, and New Hampshire State Police reported the incident to Fish and Game at about 2:30 p.m., officials said.
A Fish and Game conservation officer, Derry police, and the Derry Fire Department went to the scene. A utility vehicle had to be used by the fire department to take Deleon-Alicea to the road so he could be brought to the hospital, Fish and Game said.
“New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to always operate within their capabilities and to remain on approved trails at all times,” the statement said.
