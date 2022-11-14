Police investigate smash-and-grab burglary at Newton jewelry store

At least three suspects were involved in a smash-and-grab theft early Sunday morning at a Newton jewelry store, according to the Newton Police Department.
At around 2:12 a.m., police were notified of a break-in at New England Diamond and Jewelry Buyers at 660 Washington St., Lieutenant Amanda Hendrickson said in a phone interview.
The suspects allegedly broke a front window and stole some items, although police do not yet have an inventory from the owner, she said. There were at least three people involved.
This is the first time a crime of this nature happened at the jewelry store, owner Dave Alpert said in a phone interview. He wouldn’t comment on specific details.
No arrests have been made, but police are investigating the circumstances of the break-in, Hendrickson said.
