Police investigate smash-and-grab burglary at Newton jewelry store

At least three suspects were involved in a smash-and-grab theft early Sunday morning at a Newton jewelry store, according to the Newton Police Department.

At around 2:12 a.m., police were notified of a break-in at New England Diamond and Jewelry Buyers at 660 Washington St., Lieutenant Amanda Hendrickson said in a phone interview.

The suspects allegedly broke a front window and stole some items, although police do not yet have an inventory from the owner, she said. There were at least three people involved.