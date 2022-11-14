Reading police officer faces manslaughter trial

Drauschke had been on the force for 11 years when the shooting occurred, killing 43-year-old Alan Greenough. Drauschke was indicted in 2020 after Middlesex prosecutors sought a judicial inquest, or an independent review by a judge, into the matter, an unusual move in Massachusetts. The trial began in Middlesex Superior Court with opening statements Monday.

“He was going to be the cowboy,” Middlesex Assistant District Attorney Thomas A. Brant told jurors. “He was going to be the hero. He was going to apprehend this man.”

WOBURN — Reading police Officer Erik Drauschke — the first officer to face criminal charges for an on-duty killing in the state in nearly three decades — went rogue when he fatally shot an unarmed man twice in the chest in a confrontation in a junkyard on Feb. 3, 2018, prosecutors said Monday at Drauschke’s manslaughter trial.

Brant told jurors that the day of the shooting was icy cold. Up to eight officers were on scene with Drauschke at an apartment attached to East Coast Gas and Auto Repair at 1462 Main St. to arrest Greenough for domestic battery and assault of his roommates, Brant said.

Drauschke, who was 36 at the time, failed to wait for any one of his fellow officers to provide backup when he spotted Greenough in a red Hummer in the tightly packed junkyard behind the gas station and opened its door, Brant said.

When Greenough got out, with his hands jammed into his sweatshirt pockets, he cursed, refused to show his hands, and repeatedly said, “Shoot me!,” Brant said.

Drauschke fired twice at close range, he said.

There was no gun, no weapon, no threat, Brant said. “Is that what a police officer does?” he asked rhetorically.

Drauschke’s defense lawyers countered their client “did what any reasonable officer would do” when faced with an evasive suspect who refused to show his hands.

“What he did was consistent with his training,” lawyer Kenneth Anderson said in his opening statement.

“You have to put yourself in the place of a police officer in a rapidly changing, intense, dangerous situation,” he said.

When police arrived on scene, Greenough had smashed furniture in the apartment, wielded a table leg through a window and taunted police with it, Anderson said. He then escaped through a back window.

Hunched at the wheel of the Hummer, Greenough posed an unknown threat, and refused to comply with repeated orders to show his hands, Anderson said. When Greenough got out of the vehicle he stood “within lunging range” of Drauschke, he said.

“This was a quick decision that he had to make, and he made the right decision,” Anderson said.

If convicted of manslaughter, Drauschke could face up to 20 years in prison.

Seated two rows from the front of the courtroom, Greenough’s mother, Catherine Rawson, tensed up and turned her eyes downward each time the prosecutor showed jurors pictures of the spot where her son bled out in the icy snow melt. She dabbed at her eyes with a tissue.

Rawson listened to the defense team portray her son as “down on his luck” with alcohol issues and a recent stint in rehab for heroin use. Greenough died with fentanyl in his system and a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit for a driver, they said.

Rawson’s civil attorney, Victor Koufman, said in a telephone interview the family plans to comment after the trial.

“The family is, and was, devastated by the shooting and the tragic and unnecessary loss of Alan and are now hoping and believing that this criminal trial will bring them some relief, somehow,” Koufman said.

The family had pressed the authorities for years to take action and raised questions about the secrecy around the shooting and ensuing investigation, leading to the judicial inquest.

After the Sept. 23, 2020 indictment, Drauschke was placed on unpaid leave.

The judge who held the lengthy inquest rejected Drauschke’s claim that he “was facing a deadly threat” and had no choice but to fire at Greenough, according to court records.

Drauschke’s indictment marked the first time a law enforcement officer had been charged with an on-duty death since 1991, when a Boston police officer, James E. Hall, was arrested and later convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the killing of Christopher Rogers, an unarmed Dorchester 16-year-old.

While it’s a rarity to see a police officer criminally charged for an on-duty killing, jurors tend to be reluctant to convict law enforcement officers of crimes, said Rosanna Cavallaro, who teaches criminal law and evidence at Suffolk Law School.

”Juries are only going to convict, I think, when they feel that there’s really a big departure from what we expect in a situation,” Cavallaro said.

“In order for a jury to be willing to convict, what they have to be saying is ‘we’ve heard that side of the story and we still don’t think that that was a good exercise in judgment. We think that you made a mistake that had fatal consequences and we can’t just look away.”

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com.