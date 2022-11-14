Rhode Island’s new soccer team is the Rhode Island FC

At long, long last, we are Rhode Island FC,” owner Brett Johnson said after the unveiling.

The name was announced during a news conference at the Blackstone Valley Visitors Center in the city.

PAWTUCKET — The USL Championship soccer team that will play its home games at the new Tidewater Landing soccer stadium here will be named Rhode Island FC, the team’s owners announced Monday.

The name follows in the tradition of European soccer clubs, which tend to have names like FC Barcelona, Liverpool FC, or S.L. Benfica — not the sort of [broad regional location for marketing purposes] plus [bird or mammal of prey that can be slapped onto merchandise] naming conventions that many American non-soccer expansion teams use.

Advertisement

The name also accentuates the team’s Rhode Island roots. The developer behind the team, Fortuitous Partners, has stressed that it’s Rhode Island’s club. Unlike other pro-level teams in the state, like the Providence Bruins of today and Pawtucket Red Sox of yesteryear, this team won’t look up to a franchise in Boston. It’ll be solidly in, for, and of Rhode Island, the team’s owners say. The team is currently set to kick off in 2024 in the USL Championship, the second tier of American men’s soccer.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

The unveiling of the name and crest was set to be followed by a barnstorming tour of all 39 cities and towns in Rhode Island as the club’s representatives fanned out around the state.

It also comes as team supporters try to move past the questions over the financing of the stadium. The stadium is the most expensive in USL Championship history at $124 million, and the state and city of Pawtucket will pay for $45.5 million of that. (Borrowing costs make the actual cost to taxpayers higher, putting into question the ability of the stadium alone to pay for itself.)

Advertisement

The original financing deal didn’t involve any public support for the stadium, just the infrastructure around it. But because of cost inflation, the developer asked the state to shift its dollars toward the very first phase of the overall project — the stadium itself. The financing deal also leaves for another day questions about housing and commercial development around the project. Fortuitous Partners say it’s still fully committed to the entire development.

Democratic Gov. Dan McKee was the decisive vote on the board of Commerce Rhode Island to shift those funds after a heated debate. Republican Ashley Kalus, McKee’s opponent in the election last week, featured the deal in attack ads leading up to the election, and Rhode Islanders told pollsters they were lukewarm on the project. But McKee won by almost 20 points.

The stadium will be off Taft Street in Pawtucket, south of Division Street. It sits on the banks of the Seekonk River, on a site once polluted with the remnants of town gas operations. The environmental cleanup that had to happen to make the stadium a reality mostly finished a few weeks ago.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.