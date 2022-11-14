fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two juveniles face assault charges after attack on Transit Police officer at Forest Hills station

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated November 14, 2022, 43 minutes ago

Two juveniles from Boston are facing assault charges following an attack on a Transit Police officer at the Forest Hills MBTA station Monday afternoon, officials said.

The officer, who has been with the department for more than 10 years, was treated for a broken nose, Joe Pesaturo, an MBTA spokesman, said in an e-mail.

The incident occurred at about 4 p.m. in the station’s mezzanine, Pesaturo said. Further details regarding the incident were not immediately available.

The two juveniles — ages 14 and 15 — are facing delinquency charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a shod foot, on a police officer, Pesaturo said. The pair are set to be arraigned in Suffolk County Juvenile Court on Tuesday.

The incident remains under investigation.

