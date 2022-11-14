Two juveniles face assault charges after attack on Transit Police officer at Forest Hills station

Two juveniles from Boston are facing assault charges following an attack on a Transit Police officer at the Forest Hills MBTA station Monday afternoon, officials said.
The officer, who has been with the department for more than 10 years, was treated for a broken nose, Joe Pesaturo, an MBTA spokesman, said in an e-mail.
The incident occurred at about 4 p.m. in the station’s mezzanine, Pesaturo said. Further details regarding the incident were not immediately available.
The two juveniles — ages 14 and 15 — are facing delinquency charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a shod foot, on a police officer, Pesaturo said. The pair are set to be arraigned in Suffolk County Juvenile Court on Tuesday.
The incident remains under investigation.
