Woman kidnapped from Quincy MBTA station, raped, and left in Brockton, police say

The person who allegedly attacked the woman was identified in Quincy District Court records as Christian M. Lynch of Quincy. He was arraigned Monday on multiple charges including rape, kidnapping, strangulation, assault and battery on a person age 60 or older, and attempt to commit a crime.

A woman in her 60s was kidnapped from the MBTA’s Wollaston Red Line station in Quincy early Saturday and subjected to hours of sexual abuse before her alleged attacker left her in a parking lot at the Westgate Mall in Brockton where she was able to summon help from a passerby, authorities said Monday.

He was ordered held without bail by Judge Mark Coven, according to court records.

Not guilty pleas were entered on Lynch’s behalf.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office, in asking that Lynch be held for a dangerousness hearing, told the judge that the victim was walking to work and was at the MBTA station around 6 a.m. Saturday when she was kidnapped off the street. She was then taken to an location authorities are continuing to investigate where she was held for the next several hours, the judge was told.

During that time, the woman was raped, strangled, and sexually assaulted, prosecutors said in court.

The woman was driven to the Westgate Mall in the early evening where her assailant left her in the parking lot of the sprawling complex. She drew the attention of a passerby who summoned authorities, officials said.

Lynch was arrested following an investigation led by MBTA Transit Police along with Quincy police, officials said.

Prosecutors told the judge that Lynch allegedly tried to kidnap another woman earlier at the same MBTA station, but he was not successful.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





