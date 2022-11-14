Track live results of the House races that remain uncalled

Here’s a closer look at some of the most competitive districts — the ones that are likeliest to decide control of the House.

As of Monday morning, there were about 20 uncalled races, many of them in western states where Democrats are hoping to flip Republican-held seats. Not all of these races are squeakers, though; some of them clearly favor one party but haven’t been called yet simply because not enough votes have been counted.

While control of the Senate has been settled, the House is still up for grabs.

House

Arizona: The races in Arizona's 1st District (where Democrats are hoping to unseat Rep. David Schweikert) and 6th District (an open seat featuring Juan Ciscomani, a Republican, and Kirsten Engel, a Democrat) are both within a single percentage point.

California: Democrats have a chance of defeating Republican incumbents in a handful of California seats, including Rep. David Valadao in the 22nd District and Ken Calvert in the 41st District. There is also a close race for an open seat in the 13th District.

Colorado: Democrats have a small chance to flip a seat in the 3rd District, where their candidate, Adam Frisch, trails Rep. Lauren Boebert by a little more than 1,000 votes but could potentially come out ahead if he does well in ballots from military members, American citizens overseas and voters who “cure” rejected ballots.

Oregon: One close race remains in the 6th District, between Andrea Salinas, a Democrat, and Mike Erickson, a Republican.

Governors

The big uncalled governor’s race is in Arizona, where Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, has a lead of less than 2 percentage points over Kari Lake, a Trump-aligned former TV news anchor, with thousands of votes still to be counted. Those ballots will also determine who wins the state’s uncalled race for attorney general.

Senate

The race between Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, and Herschel Walker, a Republican and former football star, is heading to a Dec. 6 runoff after neither candidate cleared the 50% threshold to win outright. Democratic wins in Arizona and Nevada mean that control of the Senate no longer hinges on Georgia, but the difference between 50 seats and 51 could be highly significant when it comes to legislating.