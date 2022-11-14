A banner election for female politicians in New England

A first in Vermont, and the work goes on for many others outside the public eye

Bravo to Kevin Cullen (“A woman’s place,” Metro, Nov. 11) for encapsulating the benefits of the wave of women in New England politics and for shining a light on Becca Balint, the first woman to represent Vermont in Congress. It should be noted that Balint was not the favorite of the Democratic Party establishment in Vermont in her race for the House seat, but she won her primary because of her track record as a thoughtful and effective state legislator who most recently served as president pro tempore of the Vermont Senate.

Balint was right in her victory speech to remember the notable trailblazers who started the path that helped lead to her victory. Let us also not overlook the many lesser-known and well-deserving women, like my own mother, who decades ago were elected to town meetings and who served their local communities through a variety of volunteer positions while raising families. They and their contemporaries who today serve mostly out of the public eye are some of the heroes of US democracy.