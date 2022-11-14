Don’t be surprised by red-state Kentucky’s rejection of abortion amendment

Kentucky. The state that reelected Mitch McConnell so many times he rose to lead the GOP’s Senate caucus and helped fill the courts with right-wing judges. Perhaps no one did more to bring down Roe v. Wade than Kentucky’s senior senator.

Kentucky. A state that launched the career of Rand Paul — one of the most conservative US senators — and just elected him to a third term. Kentuckians sent Paul’s prochoice opponent packing, with less than 40 percent of the vote on the same ballot they used to rebuff antiabortion forces.

Kentucky? A state with one lonely Democrat in its incoming congressional delegation? A state with Republican supermajorities overflowing its General Assembly?

Yes, Kentucky, the latest crimson-red state where voters delivered a victory for abortion rights. It boggles the mind.

Yet it shouldn’t. Most politically connected Kentuckians knew the state’s antiabortion amendment was going down. Maybe we couldn’t state it definitively — public opinion polls are few and far between here — but it was a safer bet than the favored horse at the Kentucky Derby.

Why did Kentucky go prochoice? It wasn’t a problem with the amendment voters rejected. The language did little. It basically said that the Kentucky Constitution grants no right to abortion or to having one funded. A year ago, that amendment might have passed effortlessly. Adopting it did nothing to change current law.

But current law was part of the problem. Kentucky had passed an antiabortion “trigger law” to take effect if the Supreme Court ever scuttled Roe v. Wade. It was a symbolic statement because what was the chance the justices would jettison Roe? And yet, with this summer’s Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade, they did.

Suddenly, Kentucky found itself saddled with one of the nation’s strictest antiabortion regulations. No exception for rape. No exception for incest. And unless the woman faced death, it didn’t matter how far along she might be in her pregnancy.

Even so, outsiders expected Kentucky voters to defend such antiabortion policies. It’s a red state, after all. A GOP stronghold. For Kentucky to consider rolling back even the most stringent abortion restrictions still boggles the mind, right?

Again, it shouldn’t. And if it does, this time it’s not a Kentucky problem. It is, as my students say, “a you problem.”

Americans have become too comfortable stereotyping diverse groups of people. Red states and blue states are portrayed as worlds apart, but they’re not. Blue states contain pockets of conservative voters who can drive elections rightward temporarily (as in Michigan) or durably (as in Wisconsin).

Meanwhile, red states harbor communities about as urbane as those located on the coasts. Kentucky contains two Democratic strongholds, Louisville on the Ohio River and Lexington, one of the country’s 25 most educated cities. They form two points of a burgeoning golden triangle stretching across the Bluegrass region to Cincinnati. That sort of affluent and progressive oasis exists in most red states.

Kentucky’s golden triangle sank the abortion Amendment 2, as it was called. More than 70 percent of voters in both Louisville and Lexington voted to keep that superficially innocuous language out of the constitution. Opposition was weaker near Cincinnati, but those voters also deep-sixed a state Supreme Court bid by the trigger law’s author.

Kentucky’s Democrats didn’t defeat the amendment alone. They required support from some of the same voters who filled the General Assembly with Republicans. Even the electorate in the most rural counties cast at least a quarter of their votes in the prochoice direction.

Once again, if that coalition surprises anyone, it’s only because we hold stereotypes about party supporters, treating them as though they’re monolithic. Prochoice Republicans exist in large numbers across the country, and even among abortion opponents, not all of them embraced Kentucky’s draconian trigger law. The amendment’s well-funded detractors advertised how the abortion restrictions could prevent doctors from delivering much-needed medical care.

Andy Beshear, Kentucky’s popular Democratic governor, expressed confidence that voters supported abortion exceptions for incest and for rape victims. Evidence supports his claim. A recent survey analyzed by former Centre College political scientist Ben Knoll found that Kentuckians were about 10 percentage points more antiabortion than the national average, a gap that appeared among both Democrats and Republicans. Significant? Yes. Sufficient justification for all the red-state vs. blue-state rhetoric? Not really.

Rejecting Amendment 2 did nothing to change Kentucky law, and GOP leadership may be unwilling to reconsider. Abortion rights probably rely on constitutional interpretation, as test cases work their way through the Kentucky judiciary. But it’s a hope left alive by the repudiation of Amendment 2.

Given the chance to weigh in on stringent abortion restrictions, Kentucky voters withheld their support. And despite all of today’s polarizing rhetoric and stereotyping, that result should have boggled no one’s mind at all.

D. Stephen Voss is a political scientist specializing in elections and voting behavior at the University of Kentucky.