Early college could play key role in filling state’s workforce gap

Re “Massachusetts lacks the talent needed to support its economy. Education could fix that.” (Business, Oct. 26): I am a first-generation college student at Barnard College and a proud graduate of Lawrence High School’s Early College program with Merrimack College. Kara Miller’s recent Big Idea column caught my attention. It sheds light on the state’s critical talent pipeline challenge and its discouraging workforce gap.

I am evidence that we have a solution in Massachusetts that works: early college. As a high school student, I took 16 college credits at no cost at Merrimack College. I graduated with college experience and, most important, with confidence. Because of early college, I knew I was capable of succeeding as an undergraduate, and it gave me a head start on my goals.