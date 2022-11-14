Here’s what the national pundits missed about Nevada

Prior to Election Day, most polls had Laxalt up by a couple of points or in a dead heat with Cortez Masto, a first-term senator who replaced her mentor, the late Democratic Senator Harry Reid. After election night, Laxalt was leading by about 19,000 votes. For most pundits, the trend of the race was clear and it seemed inevitable that the GOP would flip the seat, even though there were still tens of thousands of mail-in ballots left to count.

In most national news outlets, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada was generally written off as the most endangered Democratic incumbent in the country, while her Republican opponent, Adam Laxalt, a former Nevada attorney general, was portrayed as a political scion who embraced Trumpism in a race that the GOP was betting on to take control of the Senate.

Advertisement

Finally, on Saturday evening, the Associated Press called the race for Cortez Masto, who had gained a lead of more than 5,000 votes from mail-in and drop-off ballots. She is now more than 6,500 votes ahead of Laxalt, out of more than 1 million votes cast statewide. (Nevada is still counting a minimal number of outstanding ballots.) Cortez Masto’s unexpected and narrow victory — by a slim margin of less than a percentage point — gave Democrats control of the Senate.

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

I can brag that I wasn’t among those who believed Laxalt would win. That’s because I decided to follow the prediction of a single pundit: Jon Ralston, the longtime Nevada political journalist and CEO of The Nevada Independent. He called the race for Cortez Masto two days before Election Day. He erred on her margin of victory (he had her winning 47-45), but his read of the fundamental dynamics of the race was spot on. Ralston also correctly predicted that the Democrats would lose the gubernatorial race.

Advertisement

In his 2022 midterm predictions, Ralston boasted of his track record. He correctly predicted that Donald Trump would lose Nevada in 2020, foretold the blue wave of 2016 and the red wave of 2014, and predicted that then Democratic Senator and majority leader Harry Reid would win reelection in 2010, going against the national punditry who wrote Reid off in favor of a Tea Party candidate.

Ralston’s crystal ball said Cortez Masto would win based on “what may turn out to be a perfect storm.” He dismissed the notion of a 2022 red wave based on early voting data and emphasized that the Reid Machine “even with Harry gone, is a real thing,” referring to the impressive Democratic political operation that the late Reid built nearly 20 years ago and that is still very much alive.

Ralston also praised Cortez Masto’s disciplined campaign. “[C]andidates matter, campaigns matter, especially in a year in which the Republicans were, as you know, very confident about taking this seat,” Ralston told The New York Times. What the national media missed about this race, Ralston said, “is that Laxalt was as bad a candidate as Blake Masters or Herschel Walker,” referring to the Trump-endorsed GOP Senate candidates in Arizona (Masters, who lost) and Georgia (Walker, who advanced to a runoff election.)

Indeed, even though the Republican challenger relied on his name recognition — Laxalt’s grandfather was Paul Laxalt, a Nevada senator who beat Harry Reid in 1974 for the seat and who was a Ronald Reagan confidant — he is not exactly a political star in Nevada. He moved there in 2013 and, in this race, went all in on MAGA policies, even embracing some of Trump’s election denialism. Last month, 14 of Laxalt’s family members wrote a letter endorsing Cortez Masto.

Advertisement

Crucially, Cortez Masto’s victory proves — once again — that the path to win Nevada runs through the Culinary Workers Union.

The union, the state’s largest, represents 60,000 workers of the hotels and casinos that power the economies of Reno and Las Vegas. Statewide, 450 union canvassers knocked on more than 1 million doors and had over 175,000 conversations with voters about Cortez Masto and the rest of the Democratic state ticket, according to a press release from the union. Not only that, but post-election, the union continued mobilizing and launched a critical daily “cure” program, which is the process to fix a signature discrepancy in a voter’s mail-in ballot.

It’s not a stretch to say that Cortez Masto’s reelection — and a Senate Democratic majority — would not have been possible without the powerful clout and mobilization of the Culinary union. Its members — more than half of them Latino and roughly 45 percent immigrants — made sure that what happens in Vegas doesn’t stay in Vegas: Cortez Masto, the first Latina elected to the US Senate, is going back to Congress.

Advertisement

Marcela García is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @marcela_elisa and on Instagram @marcela_elisa.