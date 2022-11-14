How should Massachusetts spend billions of dollars in Question 1 money?

Voters approved Question 1 last Tuesday, a ballot question that creates a new tax on high earners, with the proceeds earmarked for just two purposes: transportation and education.

Once the tax goes into effect next year, the state will have at least another billion dollars flowing into its coffers — potentially $2 billion.

The backers of the question have promised that the money will be spent in addition to what the state already spends on transportation and education.

Assuming the Legislature makes good on that promise — a big if — the question becomes: how exactly to spend it?

Advertisement

In the campaign, the large coalition of labor and advocacy groups that pushed for Question 1 was vague about how to actually spend the cash — which maybe isn’t a surprise, since those supporters, who were all on the same page on Monday, began jostling against each other on Wednesday.

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

On the transportation side, should the state use the money to kick start some long-awaited megaproject — a North-South Rail Link, for instance — or something more boring, like fixing more of the state’s highway bridges? What about speeding up the statewide deployment of electric school buses, which would presumably check both the transportation and education boxes?

Here’s another question: What part of the state’s transportation bureaucracy is even capable of increasing its spending so much without wasting it? It’s been a struggle for the T to speed up spending even on its existing budgets. Right now it can’t staff all the vacancies it has. Could it even handle tens or hundreds of millions of dollars more?

We want to hear from you: Whether you voted for Question 1 or not, how would you like to see the state spend proceeds on transportation?

Advertisement

Alan Wirzbicki is Globe deputy editor for editorials. He can be reached at alan.wirzbicki@globe.com.