Musk is taking away people’s power with Twitter

My issue with Musk is simple. Since he’s taken over the site, he has taken a blowtorch to it by firing top C-suite executives, abruptly laying off hundreds of workers, and forcing the departure of some of the company’s most important staff who were in charge of privacy and safety.

When I first got a Twitter account more than a decade ago, I remember being worried about what I was going to say. Would anyone care? Would anyone listen? Back then I was a producer for nytimes.com and Twitter was an edgy startup with few rules. As I moved up in my career, Twitter moved with me. It became a place where journalists, academics, activists, celebrities, and politicians were accessible to the general public. Anyone could write anything and generate the wrath of the masses or thousands of likes. Today I have more than 57,000 followers, but after Elon Musk’s recent purchase of the site, I’m close to walking away from it altogether.

Advertisement

In a failed attempt at generating revenue, he tried convincing users to pay an arbitrary $8 a month fee for a “verified” account. This is where things really fell off the rails. Verified Twitter users with checkmarks next to their names have had to prove that they are who they say they are. The checkmarks are an attempt to verify the authenticity of the person or organization tweeting, not a status symbol.

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

But Musk almost appears to be taking pleasure in poking at users like us. On Thursday Musk tweeted: “Far too many corrupt legacy Blue ‘verification’ checkmarks exist, so no choice but to remove legacy Blue in coming months.” Both the $8 fee and the removal of verified accounts appear to have been tamped down for now, but if Musk were really worried about corruption he wouldn’t have attempted either of those policies in the first place. Threatening verified users so far has opened the floodgates to parody accounts, misinformation, and a slew of folks leaving for alternative sites like Mastodon.

Advertisement

What he really appears to want is to kill the one thing Twitter has been good for — creating community and giving a voice to the people who have spent years building an audience and sharing their ideas and information. Some people have told me they don’t care what happens to Twitter because they aren’t on the platform. While the world will not stop if Twitter implodes, it has, at least until now, influenced news and events.

Still, Twitter is not for the faint of heart. It can often feel like a rough and tumble playground with geeks, bullies, and cool kids scrambling for attention. I’ve been on the receiving end of mean tweets and a credible death threat that had to be reported to the police. I’ve also used Twitter as a place for reporting. The first time I saw a grainy photo of the body of Michael Brown, the unarmed Black teenager who was killed by police in Ferguson, Mo., was on Twitter. The photo, with Brown facedown on the ground, a trail of blood leading to his lifeless body, sparked the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

Twitter also led me to write about how Black Twitter created the hashtag movement #IfTheyGunnedMeDown, calling out the media’s bias in how young Black men are covered in the media. In fact, Black Twitter — tweets created by and about Black people and culture — is one of the biggest examples of how critical the platform has become for people of color and for Black activism in particular.

Advertisement

Twitter can also be used for softer issues. At the peak of the pandemic I tweeted about how the demands of parenting, work, and quarantine had led me to hit a pandemic wall. Thousands of people liked the tweet, and according to Twitter data, about 6 million people engaged with it in some way. Despite being physically isolated with a new baby at home, I realized then that I wasn’t alone. Twitter was also a place where people from fellow single moms to young journalists trying to find their way in newsrooms could find me for guidance and support.

Right now there is no other place that will truly replicate Twitter. If Musk really wants to give power to the people, he should step back and listen to them.

Tanzina Vega is a journalist in New York.