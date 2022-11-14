They went off to see America, but was it news?

I commented to the editor over the summer about the woeful lack of coverage of the Russian war on Ukraine as an example of how critical world news has been underreported. But now the paper seems to have gone even farther down the “lite” road with silly stories about animals and lead features about Elvis impersonators.

I am a longtime, legacy Globe subscriber and have stood by the paper as it has transitioned through the changes in the media and news world. I get that it’s trying to broaden its appeal to attract more readers. But sadly, I think the paper has gone too far in the direction of “news lite” recently.

What makes this really disappointing, from a formerly serious newspaper, is that your “Two Weeks in America” series obviously involves a substantial budget, and that decisions to go in this direction had to be made at the top of the Globe leadership. Meanwhile, serious stories, such as those from Ukraine and Iran, and major national stories are relegated to an Associated Press or New York Times news service account, buried as a lower priority.

My family works with a number of Ukrainian refugees, and I hate to think what they see when they look at the Globe’s coverage priorities. I would tell them that I still think of the paper as Boston’s flagship news organization that reflects our values as thoughtful and principled people. But I am not so sure of that now.

Vincent McKay

Newton





I read the story about Elvis impersonators in your “Two Weeks in America” series (“Even in Vegas, it’s tough to be the King,” Page A1, Nov. 2). It was the first time I smiled while reading the newspaper in a very long time. Thank you.

Kathleen Potter

Bradford