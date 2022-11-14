Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II wins NL Rookie of the Year

Harris batted .297 with 19 homers, 64 RBIs, and 20 steals after making his debut on May 28. He was voted the National League award, getting 22 firsts and eight seconds for 134 points from a different BBWAA panel.

The Atlanta Braves’ Michael Harris II, a 21-year-old center fielder, was voted NL Rookie of the Year on Monday.

Atlanta pitcher Spencer Strider was second with the other eight first-place votes and 21 seconds for 103 points. Cardinals utilityman Brendan Donovan was third with 22 third-place votes and 22 points.

Harris is the seventh Atlanta player to win the award, joining catcher/infielder Earl Williams in 1971, third baseman Bob Horner in 1978, outfielder/first baseman David Justice in 1990, shortstop Rafael Fucal in 2000, reliever Craig Kimbrel in 2011 and outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. in 2018.