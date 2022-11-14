Browns QB Deshaun Watson cleared to practice as suspension nears end

Watson reached a settlement with the league in August to sit out 11 games, pay a $5 million fine, and undergo counseling and treatment.

Cleveland’s No. 1 quarterback was cleared to practice Monday, a significant step for the three-time Pro Bowler accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women while he played for Houston.

To this point, the league said he’s fulfilled those obligations.

“Watson has thus far complied with the requirements set out in the August agreement, including evaluation by an NFL-NFLPA jointly appointed clinical professional and participation in a treatment program designed by behavioral experts, and is expected to continue to do so following his return to the football field,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy said in an email.

As long as he continues to meet conditions of the agreement, Watson will make his regular-season debut for the Browns on Dec. 4 against Houston, which drafted him in 2017 and traded him to Cleveland in March for three first-round draft picks.

Before Monday, Watson had been allowed only to attend meetings and work out at the team’s facility in Berea. The Browns (3-6), who were blown out 39-17 on Sunday in Miami, don’t practice until Wednesday, when Watson will rejoin his teammates on the field for the first time in months.

The 27-year-old Watson insists he did not harass any of the women, who accused him of lewd behavior during massage therapy sessions. He settled 23 of 24 civil lawsuits filed against him and was named in another last month.

Two grand juries declined to indict Watson on criminal charges.

Panthers will start Baker Mayfield at QB with PJ Walker injured

Baker Mayfield is getting another chance as Carolina’s starting quarterback.

Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, will return to the Panthers starting lineup on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens after P.J. Walker was diagnosed with a high left ankle sprain.

Walker was injured in the fourth quarter of Carolina’s 25-15 victory against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night when two defensive players crashed into his leg. He got up with a slight limp, but remained in the game.

“It wasn’t something that was reported at the time,” Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said. “He just sucked it up. He played through it. As we evaluated him further, we realized he needed an MRI.”

Wilks said Walker will not play Sunday, but indicated he does not expect him to be placed on injured reserve.

Sam Darnold will be Mayfield’s backup. Mayfield declined comment to the media on Monday, saying he will talk on Wednesday.

Walker said he didn’t realize how severe the injury was at the time, adding “but the images and pictures (from the MRI) said otherwise.”

Walker was 2-3 as the starter, completed 58 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He averaged 134.2 yards passing per game.

“This is really disappointing, especially as a team where we getting better every week,” Walker said. “It’s tough to deal with and I want to be out there with the guys for sure.”

Walker is the third Carolina quarterback to suffer a high ankle sprain this year. Darnold was injured in the preseason and Mayfield in Week 5.

Dolphins place DE Emmanuel Ogbah on season-ending IR

The Dolphins placed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah on injured reserve after he suffered a season-ending triceps injury in Sunday’s 39-17 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Ogbah left in the second quarter of the game with what the team originally announced as an elbow injury and did not return.

“It was very unfortunate for him,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. “It sucks because he is one of the type of veteran players that didn’t take his investment by the organization lightly. He’s just had hiccup after hiccup, just unfortunate luck this season with regard to health.”

Miami signed Ogbah to a four-year, $65 million contract this offseason after being a standout since joining the Dolphins as a free agent in 2020.

He had nine sacks in each of his first two seasons with the Dolphins, but will finish this season with just one.

His injury is another blow for the Miami defense, which has lost CB Nik Needham (Achilles), S Brandon Jones (knee), and LB Trey Flowers (foot) in recent weeks.