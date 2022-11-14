Celtics roar to life in fourth to top Oklahoma City for their seventh straight victory

Jayson Tatum had 27 points, but hit just 1 of 9 3-pointers. Jaylen Brown had 26, and Marcus Smart had a powerful fourth quarter and finished with 22 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds. Boston won despite making 10 of 37 3-pointers as a team.

But after the Thunder pushed to a 15-point third-quarter lead, they began to unravel. They committed 14 second-half turnovers and the Celtics calmly capitalized, helping them wipe away a poor 3-point shooting night and secure a 126-122 win, their seventh in a row.

Before Monday’s matchup, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said that in many ways, the Celtics resemble the team that Oklahoma City hopes to one day become. For much of the game, the pesky Thunder showed that, for one night at least, they were prepared to give Boston all it could handle.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander erupted for 37 points to lead the Thunder, who finished with 20 turnovers overall.

With the Celtics clinging to a 113-112 lead, Smart drilled a jumper from the left corner with 3:05 left. After Lu Dort tied the score with a 3-point play, Tatum had the ball knocked away and it ended up in the hands of Smart, who hit a deep 3-pointer.

Gilgeous-Alexander pulled the Thunder back within three at 121-118 before Smart whirled through the lane and converted a tough layup that stretched the lead to five with 37.8 seconds left.

Observations from the game:

⋅ Celtics forward Grant Williams picked up a technical foul in the first quarter for complaining to an official. It’s fair to wonder if he’ll be getting a quick whistle for a bit after receiving a one-game suspension for making contact with and directing inappropriate language toward a referee in a loss to the Bulls last month.

⋅ Tatum had 15 points and eight rebounds in the first half, but it was one of his more forgettable halves of this season. He was just 1 for 8 from the 3-point line, did not register an assist, and seemed to be forcing his offense a bit.

If he remains in the MVP conversation as the season unfolds, it’ll be interesting to see whether he sometimes starts hunting points. That’s what the first half felt like.

⋅ The Thunder faced the Knicks in New York on Sunday while the Celtics rested, but Oklahoma City certainly looked the fresher team during the first half. The Thunder beat the Celtics to 50-50 balls, held an edge in fast-break and second-chance points, caught the Celtics sleeping on backdoor cuts, and committed fewer turnovers than Boston.

The 69-62 lead at the break was no fluke. It probably should have been larger.

⋅ With the offense scuffling, coach Joe Mazzulla went to Payton Pritchard early in the third to provide a jolt. Pritchard continues to be a pest on the offensive glass, and he gave Boston a much-needed burst of energy at the end of the period.

First, he saved a broken play by heaving in a 28-foot 3-pointer just before the shot-clock buzzer. Then he pestered Aleksej Pokusevski in the backcourt, came up with a steal, and coasted in for a layup at the buzzer that made it 96-89. He started the fourth with another 3.

Mazzulla probably needs to find a way to get Pritchard into the lineup even after Malcolm Brogdon returns from his hamstring injury.

⋅ After Brown streaked upcourt for a dunk off of a second-quarter steal, Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey prepared to inbound the ball from the baseline without a Celtics player on that side of halfcourt. He fired the unguarded pass off the bottom of the backboard, giving it back to Boston. Whoops.

⋅ Celtics forward Sam Hauser, who was among the NBA’s leading 3-point shooters over the season’s first month, is in the midst of his first mini slump. He hit two of five tries on Monday, but is still just 4 of 17 his last three games.

Adam Himmelsbach