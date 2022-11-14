Full circle: Three years after their first trip, Stoneham’s five senior girls’ soccer captains are determined to return to the state title game

On Monday, Ponzo and Sacco led the way with a goal apiece, lifting No. 3 Stoneham to a dominant 2-0 win over No. 6 Belchertown in the Division 3 quarterfinals. The Spartans (16-3-2) will face No. 2 Dedham on Wednesday (4 p.m.) at Medway High.

As seniors, they are determined to get back to the championship game, albeit with plans for a different result this time around.

STONEHAM — Stoneham senior captains Jillian Spinali, Sabrina Sacco, Courtney Ponzo, Ava Staffieri, and Grace Hegarty played as freshman on the Spartans’ team that reached the 2019 state final, where they fell to South Hadley, 3-0.

Stoneham's Ava Staffieri elevates over Belchertown's Brianna Romaniak (3) for the header. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“Ever since they left that game, they said that we want to get [back] there,” said Stoneham coach Sharon Chapman. “Now it’s their senior year and this is what they’ve been waiting for.

“They set the tone and everybody wants to meet their expectations. They trust each other. They’ve been playing together for so long.”

Ponzo pounced on a rebound in front of the net in the first half, belting home the loose ball off a free kick to put the Spartans’ ahead. Staffieri lifted Ponzo into the air in celebration, realizing the impact of the early tally.

After a few close opportunities in the first half, Sacco finally converted by curving a shot that crested just inside the left post.

“I was shooting the first half and none of them were falling in,” said Sacco. “We just kept saying get some shots on net.”

Sacco and Staffieri were all over the field, winning possession and forcing turnovers, then transitioning into counterattacking opportunities. The duo wreaked havoc by creating layers in the midfield, aggressively pursuing passing lanes.

“They just play together so well,” said Chapman. “It’s a beautiful thing to watch.”

The Spartans avenged last season’s quarterfinals loss to the Orioles (12-4-5), a 2-1 overtime defeat. The senior leadership’s unrelenting commitment to one another paid off for one last run at championship glory.

“It literally means everything,” said Ponzo. “We’ve played together, us five, forever. We’re just trying to play together for as long as we can.”

Stoneham's Jillian Spinali (6) and Madison Alves (12) sandwich Belchertown's Fallon Clancy in the first half. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Division 5

Whitinsville Christian 2, Douglas 1 — Sophomores Gillian McGee and Amanda Cinelli scored and freshman keeper Maddie Amati made 16 saves to lead the No. 5 Crusaders (12-5-2). Whitinsville Christian faces No. 1 Monson (19-0-2) in the semifinals Wednesday.

