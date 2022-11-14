NFL Week 10: Loss to Vikings was a lesson in humility for Josh Allen and the Bills

The Bills got greedy in the fourth quarter, taking unnecessary gambles. They all backfired.

But in Sunday’s 33-30 overtime loss to the Vikings, Allen and Bills coach Sean McDermott learned a lesson in humility.

Josh Allen is a once-in-a-generation talent. There’s nothing on the field that he can’t do. You want the ball in his hands.

“It is a balance,” McDermott said. “He’s a special player. I believe in him, and we’ve just got to do a better job of taking care of the football and taking what the defense gives us at times.”

The loss dropped the Bills to 6-3, from first to third in the AFC East, and from first to sixth in the AFC playoff race. It’s where we begin the Week 10 review:

▪ There were myriad plays and decisions that led to the Vikings’ win: Dalvin Cook’s 81-yard touchdown run, Allen fumbling the ball on his own 1-yard line late in the fourth, Justin Jefferson’s iconic one-handed grab, Kirk Cousins making big throw after big throw.

But two decisions by the Bills were truly costly, and smacked of hubris.

The first was McDermott’s decision to go for it on fourth and 2 from the Vikings’ 7-yard line in the fourth quarter. Going for the touchdown was tempting because it would have put the Bills up 17.

Had it been earlier in the game, going for it would be a no-brainer. But in the fourth quarter, a field goal would have pushed the score to 30-17, and there was too much downside to missing the fourth down. Indeed, Allen threw an interception in the end zone to Patrick Peterson, leaving the margin at 10.

The second decision came in overtime as the Bills trailed, 33-30. They moved the ball swiftly to the Vikings’ 20, with 1:25 left. All they had to do was keep running their regular offense, and they would have scored in three or four plays, or at worst kicked a tying field goal.

Instead, Allen went for the dagger, throwing the ball twice into the end zone. The first pass was incomplete, and his second was intercepted by Peterson again, sealing the loss.

Peterson said the Vikings knew Allen would be aggressive.

“Just in the red zone, he’s a guy that really trusts his arm,” Peterson said. “We knew he loved to throw the ball in tight windows. He’s a gunslinger. He’s the Brett Favre of this league today. He trusts his arm, and as DBs, you’ve got to love quarterbacks like that.”

Allen has thrown a league-high four red zone interceptions this year, all in the last three games. For the Bills to win the Super Bowl, he and McDermott need to understand that he doesn’t need to be Superman on every play.

▪ For the Vikings, the win was validation for a team that is now 8-1 but still hasn’t gotten a lot of respect under first-year coach Kevin O’Connell. It was their seventh win in a row, all within one score.

“What we earned here today is the final stamp on understanding we are one of the best teams in this league,” O’Connell said.

It also was validation for Cousins, who threw for 357 yards and was tough as nails in the fourth quarter and overtime. Cousins is 1-2 in the playoffs and is notorious for having a poor record in prime time games (10-18). But he leads the NFL this year with five fourth-quarter comebacks and five game-winning drives, both career highs.

“Being battle-tested, I guess, is what you take from it,” Cousins said. “Come January, you’re going to need that.”

Kirk Cousins was stout against Buffalo as he led the Vikings to a stirring victory. Timothy T Ludwig/Getty

▪ The Josh McDaniels Watch is officially on after the Raiders’ 25-20 loss to the Colts. A year after going 10-7 and making the playoffs with interim coach Rich Bisaccia, the Raiders have hit rock bottom. They’re 2-7, currently holding the No. 2 pick, and lost to a Colts team (of all teams for McDaniels) with an inexperienced, interim coach in Jeff Saturday. To be fair, the Colts were much more respectable with Matt Ryan back under center.

“Just don’t have enough guys that are fully bought in,” Raiders receiver Davante Adams said via The Athletic.

“As a leader, that pisses me off, if I’m being honest,” said quarterback Derek Carr, who said it was “addressed” in the locker room.

Clearly, McDaniels is struggling with a splintered locker room that wanted to keep Bisaccia instead of starting over. McDaniels had better hope that Raiders owner Mark Davis is a patient man.

It was another tough day for Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, the former Patriots offensive coordinator. Matt York/Associated Press

▪ Congrats to Saturday for winning his NFL coaching debut (literally). He made the right decision in starting Ryan after a two-week absence. Ryan completed 75 percent of his passes and threw for 222 yards and a touchdown.

But former coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady should be livid. By all appearances, they were forced by owner Jim Irsay to start Sam Ehlinger over Ryan and Nick Foles. They were told that Ryan was benched permanently. They got fired after the Colts were predictably awful with Ehlinger. And now everyone is talking about how great and wonderful Saturday is, thanks to Irsay allowing him to play the team’s best quarterback.

Everything about Saturday’s hiring is repulsive, including Sunday’s win.

▪ The Dolphins are the new Greatest Show on Turf (er, Natural Grass). They put up 39 points and 491 yards to improve to 7-3 in a big win over the Browns, their first game with 30 points and no punts since 1988.

The Dolphins did it with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle relatively bottled up (a combined nine catches for 110 yards and a TD). Receiver Trent Sherfield had 63 yards and a TD, fullback Alec Ingold had 45 yards and a TD, and Jeff Wilson and Raheem Mohstert combined for 184 rushing yards and two scores (7.4 yards per carry).

“We’ve been waiting for a game like that,” coach Mike McDaniel said.

Quick hits

▪ Wholeheartedly disagree with director of officiating Walt Anderson’s decision to eject 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw after he delivered what Anderson considered a “flagrant” hit to Justin Herbert’s head. It was a split-second play, and occurred only because Herbert’s trajectory was changed by another hit. There was nothing malicious or reckless, and Greenlaw deserved only a 15-yard penalty.

▪ Patently ridiculous that the Bills were able to rush to the line and quick-snap the ball before the replay officials could review Gabriel Davis’s 20-yard reception late in the fourth quarter. Since all reviews under two minutes are booth reviews, the NFL needs to change its rules to prevent the quick-snap shenanigans.

▪ Bears quarterback Justin Fields is suddenly the most dynamic player in the NFL. Fields’s 325 rushing yards the last two weeks are a record for a QB.

Justin Fields had 147 rushing yards against Detroit — a week after gaining 178 vs. Miami. Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

▪ The AFC East is the AFC Beast. The Chargers loss elevated the 5-4 Patriots to No. 7 in the conference, giving the AFC East all three wild-card spots.

▪ Impressive comeback by the Packers over the Cowboys to improve to 4-5 and save their season. Aaron Rodgers is now 4-27 when trailing by 14 points entering the fourth quarter.

▪ The 3-6 Rams are toast — last in the NFC West, 13th in the conference, and now may be without Cooper Kupp (ankle). The last Super Bowl champs to miss the playoffs the next year were the 2015 Broncos.

Tracking former Patriots

▪ 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo: Threw for 240 yards and had a 1-yard TD run in a 22-16 win over the Chargers. Jimmy G ranks No. 6 in the NFL in passer rating (100.0) and third in yards per attempt (8.1).

▪ Colts CB Stephon Gilmore: Made the game-winning pass deflection on fourth down in the end zone in the win over the Raiders. He did it last month in a win over the Broncos, too.

▪ Texans WR Brandin Cooks: Was stripped of his captaincy prior to the game, and had four catches for 37 yards plus a TD taken away by a holding penalty in a loss to the Giants.

▪ Giants coach Brian Daboll: Another week, another win, this one over the Texans. Daboll used eight offensive linemen on two third-and-1s.

▪ Titans coach Mike Vrabel: An ugly win over the Broncos, but no one’s complaining about a 6-3 record.

▪ Raiders DC Patrick Graham: If McDaniels keeps his job, Graham could be the fall guy.

Stats of the Week

▪ The Jaguars blitzed Patrick Mahomes once on 35 pass plays. He finished with 331 passing yards, four touchdowns, and an interception.

▪ Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is the second player in NFL history with 275 passing yards, three touchdown passes, and a passer rating of 135 or higher in three consecutive games, joining Kurt Warner in 1999.

▪ The Bucs’ Tom Brady became the first quarterback to win a game in four countries (US, England, Mexico, Germany).

▪ Per NFL Next Gen, Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney had the most wide-open touchdown in the last seven seasons — 20.4 yards of separation from the nearest defender.

▪ The Cowboys fell to 195-1 all-time (including playoffs) when leading by 14 points after three quarters.

▪ Per ESPN, the Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury is the only coach in the Super Bowl era with a winning record as an underdog (17-16-1) and a losing record as a favorite (11-14).

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.