The Patriots and Jets meet again, and Sunday’s opponent will have ‘a nasty taste’ in their mouths

The Patriots beat the Jets, 22-17, Oct. 30 in the Meadowlands. Since then, the Jets knocked off the Bills and then rose to the top of the wild-card standings when Buffalo lost again Sunday.

“The reason why it’s so hard to beat another team [twice] is because they have that nasty taste in their mouth,’’ the Patriots linebacker said Monday. “You want to come back for some revenge, especially since they’re coming here to play us at home.’’

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots will face the Jets for the second time in three weeks Sunday and Jahlani Tavai expects New England’s divisional rivals to arrive in a foul mood.

With teams that know each other so well and having just battled, Tavai said the game will have both emotional and technical elements.

“They’re going have some things that are going be changed up, but for the most part it’s going to be a physical game,’’ said Tavai. “You’ve got to bring your mouthpiece because it’s just going be that type of game every time you play a team twice. So, our mentality’s got to be a bully mentality. We’ve got to be ready to be physical at every point of attack. So, that’s the biggest thing.’’

Though the Patriots have dominated the rivalry lately, riding a baker’s dozen victory streak coming in, Devin McCourty warned that while that may on the fans’ minds, it doesn’t affect a player’s preparation.

To the guys in the locker room, it’s a divisional game and that means one thing.

“It’s always heated. I don’t know how many times Buffalo’s [won] in New York over the last few years, I have no idea. But Buffalo went to New York last week and [the Jets] walked away with a win at home,’’ said McCourty. “Because when we all play each other, it’s getting everybody’s best shot. And I would say for the most part, you’re playing against a team that knows you well. They know your players and it just goes on two times a year over and over again.

“And this one’s obviously unique because we played [only] one game since playing each other. So, both teams will watch the game we played, and they’ll study the heck out of the one game and then it’ll just be a clash.’’

Anytime, anywhere

With the Patriots and Jets off, a lot of local eyes were focused the Vikings-Bills game Sunday. There were plenty of eye-opening plays in what many billed as a possible Super Bowl preview.

Perhaps no play was bigger than Gabe Davis’s 20-yard “catch” with 17 seconds remaining in regulation. That play allowed the Bills to extend their drive and eventually force overtime with a field goal.

The problem is, replays clearly showed Davis didn’t complete the catch. The on-field referees missed it, and so did the eyes in the sky. Because the play happened in the last two minutes, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell couldn’t chuck the challenge flag. All reviews at that stage must be initiated from the booth.

Bill Belichick, who watched some of the game, reiterated his stance Monday that coaches should not be limited by the clock when it comes to throwing the red flag.

“Provided the team has a challenge [left], they should have the opportunity to challenge really any play,’’ the coach said. “I’m on record on that.’’

Back in action

DeVante Parker returned to the practice field after the receiver missed most of the last two weeks recuperating from a knee injury suffered in the first play of the Jets game Oct. 30.

Parker is the club’s second-leading wideout with 321 receiving yards, averaging 21.4 yards on 15 receptions.

“That’s definitely a good player right there. There’s things he can do on the football field that a lot of guys can’t do,’’ said fellow receiver Jakobi Meyers. “So, whoever he played for, I’m sure he’d help their offense, I’m just grateful we got him here.’’

The only player not spotted during the media window of the rare Monday practice was rookie defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell.

The Patriots will next be on the practice field on Wednesday.

