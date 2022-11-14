Road to Gillette: Friday and Saturday sites and times set for 16 MIAA football semifinals

Times, dates, and locations have been announced for the MIAA football semifinals across all eight divisions, with 32 programs vying for a shot to play in the Super Bowls at Gillette Stadium Dec. 2-3 (TBA).
The semifinals will be played at neutral sites based on availability and geography with respect to each semifinalist.
Notable matchups include St. John’s Prep and Central Catholic at Lowell’s Cawley Stadium, where the Raiders topped Prep, 35-12, in the D1 semifinals last year.
In Division 5, Bishop Fenwick and North Reading tangle at Manning Field in Lynn with the Hornets hoping to earn another trip back to Gillette, North Attleborough faces undefeated Wakefield at Brockton’s Marciano Stadium in a premier D3 matchup, and King Philip hopes to reach the D2 Super Bowl for the fifth time in six seasons, but red hot Bishop Feehan looks to spoil those plans in a Friday night matchup at Mansfield High.
Division 1
Friday, 6 p.m. at Shrewsbury High
▪ METHUEN (8-2) vs. SPRINGFIELD CENTRAL (9-1)
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Cawley Stadium, Lowell
▪ CENTRAL CATHOLIC (8-2) vs. ST. JOHN’S PREP (8-2)
Division 2
Saturday, 12 p.m. at Marciano Stadium, Brockton
▪ CATHOLIC MEMORIAL (9-0) vs. MILFORD (9-1)
Friday, 6:30 p.m. at Mansfield High
▪ BISHOP FEEHAN (6-3) vs. KING PHILIP (8-1)
Division 3
Friday, 7 p.m. at Weymouth High
▪ HANOVER (8-2) vs. MILTON (9-0)
Friday, 4:30 p.m. at Marciano Stadium, Brockton
▪ NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH (7-2) vs. WAKEFIELD (10-0)
Division 4
Saturday, 4:30 p.m. at Bridgewater-Raynham High
▪ DUXBURY (9-0) vs. HOLLISTON (9-1)
Saturday, 11 a.m. at Bellingham High
▪ GRAFTON (10-0) vs. FOXBOROUGH (6-4)
Division 5
Saturday, 2 p.m. at Weston High
▪ DOVER-SHERBORN (10-0) vs. SHAWSHEEN (10-0)
Friday, 7 p.m. at Manning Bowl, Lynn
▪ BISHOP FENWICK (9-1) vs. NORTH READING (7-1)
Division 6
Saturday, 4:30 p.m. at Weston High
▪ CARDINAL SPELLMAN (5-5) vs. STONEHAM (9-1)
Friday, 6 p.m. at Scituate High
▪ ROCKLAND (7-2) vs. ST. MARY’S (9-1)
Division 7
Friday, 5 p.m. at Cawley Stadium, Lowell
▪ AMESBURY (8-1) vs. WEST BOYLSTON (9-1)
Friday, 5:30 p.m. at Burlington High
▪ COHASSET (8-1) vs. ST. BERNARD’S (9-1)
Division 8
Saturday, 2 p.m. at Bridgewater-Raynham High
▪ HULL (10-0) vs. OLD COLONY (9-1)
Friday, 7 p.m. at Ayer-Shirley High
▪ KIPP (6-4) vs. OXFORD (9-1)