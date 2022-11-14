Road to Gillette: Friday and Saturday sites and times set for 16 MIAA football semifinals

Times, dates, and locations have been announced for the MIAA football semifinals across all eight divisions, with 32 programs vying for a shot to play in the Super Bowls at Gillette Stadium Dec. 2-3 (TBA).

The semifinals will be played at neutral sites based on availability and geography with respect to each semifinalist.

Notable matchups include St. John’s Prep and Central Catholic at Lowell’s Cawley Stadium, where the Raiders topped Prep, 35-12, in the D1 semifinals last year.