Sam Hauser’s thoughts back at Virginia after weekend shooting tragedy

The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. , was arrested Monday. Two other victims of the shooting remain in the hospital.

Sam Hauser is just two years removed from his career at the University of Virginia, and the Celtics forward was devastated about the Sunday night incident when three members of the football team — Devin Chandler , Lavel Davis Jr. , and D’Sean Perry — were shot and killed, according to authorities, by a fellow student and former Cavaliers football player.

“Honestly, the thing I did today was just check in on people,” Hauser said. “My former teammates, my coaches, my sister works there. I called her right away to make sure she was OK. Obviously, I know a couple of the football players, so I’m checking in with them, see how they’re doing. Obviously, everyone is in a sad state of emotion right now, so it’s just a sad, sad day.”

Hauser said he will continue to check on his friends and former teammates, and hopes the school and city of Charlottesville can recover.

“When three of your own students and players tragically get killed like that, it’s going to take a little while to heal,” he said. “There’s two in the hospital right now and I hope they’re going to make it. I think they will. It’s a sad day.”

Impressing his peers

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault has taken note of the job done by Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla in place of suspended coach Ime Udoka. The Celtics entered Monday’s game against Oklahoma City with a 10-3 record and riding a six-game winning streak.

“He’s taken over a team that just went to the Finals and he’s been put in a challenging situation. A great opportunity, but a challenging situation, and I’ve been impressed from a distance at just how they’ve remained steady and are just kind of humming along,” Daigneault said. “It looks like a continuation from last season. He doesn’t seem to be over-coaching, and that’s a tendency you have in your first couple head coaching years is, you want to over-coach. You want an answer for everything. And over time you learn how to give a little more space and let the game breathe, and he seems to be doing that very early in his career, which, to me, is very impressive from a distance.”

It helps having Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, of course, but Daigneault said that Boston’s success goes beyond those two stars.

“The other players really enhance the team,” he said. “They’ve got really elite role players that have very defined games, so they play out of advantages and you’ve got to be good in every facet. You’ve got to get back and not give them anything easy. You’ve got to be really stout on the ball, and then your help has to be really good, and you’ve got to do it multiple times per possession for 48 to slow them down.”

Malcolm Brogdon out again

Guard Malcolm Brogdon missed his third game in a row with right hamstring tightness.

“Saw him today and, physically, he’s doing pretty well. It’s just a day-to-day thing,” Mazzulla said. “Making sure he’s comfortable and making sure there isn’t any tightness or grab at it. So he picked it up today as far as on-the-court work and hopefully he’ll be back as soon as possible.”

Center Robert Williams, meanwhile, continues to make progress as he works his way back from September knee surgery. Williams was initially ruled out for 8-12 weeks, and he will hit the eight-week mark in a few days.

“He’s doing good,” Mazzulla said. “He’s in a great spirit, mentally. No timetable has changed as far as where he’s at. But he’s doing a great job with his rehab. He’s on the court doing small stuff but it’s great to see him out there and progressing well.”

