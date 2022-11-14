Seattle’s Julio Rodriguez named AL Rookie of the Year

Seattle center fielder Julio Rodríguez was voted American League Rookie of the Year on Monday after hitting .284 with 28 homers, 75 RBIs, and 25 stolen bases in helping the Mariners reach the postseason for the first time since 2001.

The 21-year-old received 29 of 30 first-place votes and one second for 148 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel.

Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman was second with 68 points, getting the other first-place vote, 18 seconds, and nine thirds.