Secret to Bruins’ success could be the amount of rest Jim Montgomery gives them

Monday was another day without donning the skates for the NHL’s top-ranked club (14-2-0, 28 points), which is playing a busy game schedule. Sunday’s game against Vancouver was their 16th in 33 days. They are off until Thursday. Once they return, they will start a run of 17 games in 37 days that takes them up to the Christmas break.

When they need a goal, they find a way. When it’s time to lock down, they shutter the doors. And when it’s time to rest, they take a load off.

As much as any team in the NHL, the Bruins seem to have a grip on their surroundings — as possible as it is to have control in a sport where the puck skitters all over the ice

Because of several factors including the packed game calendar, the age of his team, and its performance, coach Jim Montgomery has canceled more practices than his predecessors did. Of late, he gave them Halloween weekend off, then opened the month of November with a week that featured as many off days (three) as game days (three), along with one practice. Morning skates, once a necessary part of a team’s preparation, are often optional.

Montgomery’s decision to rest his team has to do with “soreness and injuries we may have within the lineup,” he said. “Our sports science department, I rely on heavily. Looking at how the players are doing, the output that they’re doing, especially in practice, in relation to trying to get them to be their best for game time.

“I think our third periods show that we’re in real good condition, players are feeling really good with the way we’re able to play in the third period. I rely a lot on them. And then also communication with players and how they’re feeling.”

The results are impossible to deny. The Bruins’ third-period goal differential — plus-16 — is best in the league. As of Monday, they ranked No. 1 in both goals (4.0 per game) and goals against (2.19). Through 16 games, 20 different Bruins have scored goals.

David Pastrnak awoke Monday third in scoring (9-16—25), while Hampus Lindholm (4-13—17) was tied for third among defensemen. Linus Ullmark was first in wins (12), second in goals-against average (1.96), and third in save percentage (.936). He was named second star of the week by the NHL.

The NHL and NHLPA’s collective bargaining agreement mandates no less than four days off per month, one at least every seven days. Each team also has a bye week of not less than eight days between games, including the All-Star break.

This is vastly different from days of yore.

“We’ve got four games in seven days? If you get three wins, we’ll give you a day off,” NESN analyst Andy Brickley said. “That’s the way it was. There was no concern about work-to-rest ratio. That phrase didn’t exist.”

Brickley, whose 14-year pro career included four years with his hometown Bruins (1988-92), said coaches wouldn’t check in with player leadership about rest, as Montgomery does today.

“Very rarely did that happen,” he said. “Even the most senior and/or star player, it wasn’t in their makeup. It wasn’t in their mentality. It was a sign of weakness to go say you need a day off. I’m going back decades now, but that’s the way it was.”

When the Bruins had a break in their schedule, he said, they’d have a mini-training camp. Sometimes, they’d have double sessions, with 45-plus minutes of conditioning drills and another 45 of systems and special teams.

Today’s players don’t need that. They work all summer, arriving for training camp all but ready for games. The exhibition season is more about evaluating prospects than tuning up veterans. Players who don’t train and fuel properly 12 months out of the year do not make the NHL, to say nothing of their longevity.

“People are realizing the importance of days off, nutrition, rest, recovery,” said longtime strength coach Mike Boyle, whose résumé includes time with the Bruins, Red Sox, and Boston University. “It used to be they were worried about what guys would do if you gave them the day off. Guys will be out tearing up the town. I don’t think it’s that way anymore.”

Conditioning aside, players today do not need long practices to understand their duties. Their attention spans are shorter, their needs more immediate. Right after their shifts end, players can watch video on the bench, clips cued up on tablets. They do not have to wait until the following day’s practice.

This is one reason why Montgomery’s morning skates often last 20-odd minutes. Another is the age of the team. The current roster, according to Elite Prospects, is the third-most experienced (11,863 combined NHL games) and tied for the second-oldest (average age 29).

Captain Patrice Bergeron, 37, does not need a refresher on the Bruins’ systems before playing. Rest helps him more.

“I spend a lot of time in the gym, do some mobility work, and make sure I stay on top of my body and I feel good and it stays like that,” Bergeron said of the “maintenance days” he takes. “We know more about the recovery aspect of sports and how important it is. We’re learning a lot more about it as well. Most of us do more of it.”

The Bruins also put in their work after games, once an activity reserved for little-used players who had to ride the stationary bike to log a full shift, or for fitness freaks like Zdeno Chara.

When the Bruins lost in Toronto Nov. 5, Brickley was visiting an old friend at Scotiabank Arena. He walked by the visiting team’s workout area.

“A dozen guys are in there,” Brickley said. “There’s Patrice Bergeron working on a weight machine with the trainer there with him. Times have changed. We’d be sitting in our stall with a 16-ounce beer.

“Times have changed — for the better.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.