UMass men’s basketball is drawing local talent and building with it

Cross, a 6-foot-7-inch forward from Beverly who began his college career at Miami and Louisville, believed playing in front of friends and family would pay dividends. He already knew Frank Martin from when Martin recruited him back in high school, and once Martin came to UMass, Cross didn’t hesitate.

As Matt Cross plotted his next move this offseason, he decided he needed to come home to his roots to get his mojo back.

Cross is one of several current Minutemen from Massachusetts who started their college careers elsewhere and ultimately came home.

Guard Noah Fernandes, from Mattapoisett, spent a year at Wichita State before returning in 2020 to be closer to his family during COVID. Forward Wildens Leveque grew up in Brockton and followed Martin from South Carolina to UMass.

Together, they epitomize a trend in college athletics where players discover playing elsewhere isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

“We didn’t really plan it, but we all talked about it once we got here,” Cross said. “We talk about it all the time, showcasing Massachusetts basketball and representing the talent out here. I think Massachusetts gets slept on.”

They all care deeply about playing for their home state and rebuilding a proud program. Many Minutemen either played on the same team or against each other as kids, and the consensus is that built-in chemistry goes a long way in trying to launch a new era with a largely new roster.

Fernandes, the Minutemen’s leading scorer last year, said the hope is that winning games at UMass will open doors for future generations. Martin said it’s extremely important to Fernandes to leave UMass a better place than he found it.

“That pride is really important for players,” Fernandes said. “You want to shed some light on your state. Massachusetts has some real hoopers.”

Twelve of 16 players on the team played in New England in some capacity before they arrived at UMass.

Gianni Thompson of Newton (Boston College transfer) and Ryan Cross of Wakefield are from Massachusetts. T.J. Weeks Jr. (Warwick, R.I.), Rahsool Diggins (UConn), Dyondre Dominguez (Providence), John Kelly (Shelton, Conn.), Brandon Martin (St. Thomas More School in Connecticut), Isaac Kante (Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut), and Tafara Gapare (South Kent School in Connecticut) all have New England ties.

The Minutemen are embracing the local angle and aren’t shying away from elevated expectations. Matt Cross said they admire Martin’s loyalty and commitment, and they’re doing everything in their power to match his intensity and drive.

“We want to create a personality and a team that’s going to go out there and fight and compete like a New Englander,” Martin said. “That’s the bottom line.”

For Leveque, who has spent three years with Martin, transferring was a no-brainer. It was tough for friends and family to see him play at South Carolina, but he had a full posse present at UMass’s opener against Central Connecticut State this season.

Leveque sees tangible growth already and is eager to pursue greatness with many players he’s known since childhood.

“It’s an honor to be here and build something,” he said, “where when we look back 10 years from now, we can think, ‘Yeah, we were a part of this.’ ”

Barea honored

J.J. Barea was inducted into the Northeastern Athletics Hall of Fame Thursday. Barea, regarded as one of the best athletes in school history, said his time on campus (2002-06) was instrumental in helping him blossom into an NBA champion with the Dallas Mavericks. “I came as a 150-pound kid from Puerto Rico,” Barea said. “I left four years later, 175 pounds and ready to take on the world.” The 5-10 guard said his advice for younger players is to focus on maximizing college and not worry about making the NBA. He encourages them to attend a school that genuinely wants them, lets them showcase their skills, and puts them in position to succeed. Barea hinted that the idea of one day coaching Northeastern intrigues him. In the meantime, he’s close to finishing his degree in sociology, with a minor in education, and plans to do so online. “Like my dad says, I’ve got two older brothers, one engineer and one doctor,” he said with a grin. “I’m the disappointment. I’ve got to finish it.” … Stonehill men’s basketball secured its first-ever Division 1 win, outlasting Army, 82-77, on Saturday.

