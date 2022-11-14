With more MLB deadlines this week, Red Sox have more roster decisions to make

But they have more decisions on the horizon. Here are some of them as deadlines near.

The Red Sox have a busy week ahead of them. The GM Meetings came and went, with the Sox arriving at some conclusions. They declined Tommy Pham’s $12 million mutual option, making him a free agent. They did not extend the qualifying offer of $19.65 million to Michael Wacha or J.D. Martinez.

The Sox extended Nate Eovaldi the qualifying offer for the 2023 season. Eovaldi has until 4 p.m. Tuesday to inform them whether he will accept or not.

Advertisement

The Sox also have been in discussions with Eovaldi on a multiyear deal. Toward the end of the 2022 season, Eovaldi expressed that he would ideally like to stay in a Red Sox uniform. A multiyear deal would provide him that stability.

However, Eovaldi is coming off a season largely defined by injuries, something that has followed the righthander throughout his career. Eovaldi made just 20 starts, compiling 109⅓ innings — his fewest in a full season since he missed all of 2017.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Eovaldi, who will be 33 in February, is still relatively young for a starter and not far removed from his 2021 All-Star season, when he made 32 starts and compiled a 3.75 ERA. If Eovaldi thinks he can reclaim that form, betting on himself by accepting the qualifying offer doesn’t seem like it would be out of the realm of possibility.

▪ Rule 5 draft

The deadline to protect players from the Rule 5 draft is Tuesday.

Players who signed at age 18 or younger need to be added to their team’s 40-man roster within five seasons or they become eligible for the Rule 5 draft, which takes place in December. Players who signed at 19 or older must be protected within four seasons or they too are eligible.

Advertisement

Here are some players the Sox will consider protecting:

Ceddanne Rafaela: A a no-brainer. He rose through the ranks last season and became one of the Sox’ best prospects, hitting .299/.342/.539 with 21 homers between High A Greenville and Double A Portland. He’s exceptional in the outfield, drawing comparisons to Mookie Betts, and his glove in the infield isn’t far behind.

Brandon Walter: The lefthander was shut down toward the end of the year with neck/back issues. Rated the No. 7 prospect in the system, according to MLB Pipeline, Walter had a 3.59 ERA between Portland and Worcester.

Chris Murphy: The 2019 sixth-round draft choice compiled a 4.03 ERA between Portland and Worcester last year. However, he flashes a 98-mile-per-hour heater when he’s at his best; that and a plus changeup make him an intriguing prospect.

Thad Ward: The righthander has barely pitched since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2020. He went unprotected last year, and likely would have been picked by another team but the Rule 5 draft was canceled.

Ward is believed to be finally healthy, posting a 2.84 ERA in the Arizona Fall League (four games, three starts). Before the injury, he flashed one of the best sliders among Sox’ prospects. If they believe he can regain his stride, protecting him would be the wisest option.

▪ Non-tender deadline

Advertisement

The non-tender deadline is Friday. Here are some potential non-tender candidates:

Franchy Cordero: Once a highly regarded prospect, he just hasn’t figured it out at the big league level. He slashed .325/.397/.590 with 7 homers in 136 plate appearances at Triple A Worcester last year. However, at the big-league level, he struggled, batting .219/.300/.397 with 8 homers in 275 plate appearances.

The outfielder was put in a tough spot, having to play some first base, a position he had never played before. As the season progressed and his struggles at the position (along with Bobby Dalbec’s) continued, it was clear the Sox needed a first baseman. So they traded for Eric Hosmer at the deadline and called up Triston Casas.

With both Hosmer and Casas — who like Cordero are lefty bats — viewed as upgrades, it’s becoming clearer that Cordero’s days in Boston might be numbered.

Josh Taylor: The lefthander missed the entire 2022 season with back issues. The Sox anticipated he would be able to return, but his mechanics and production were out of sorts in Triple A during multiple rehab stints, leading the Sox to shut him down toward the end of the year.

Taylor had an effective season in 2021, pitching to the tune of a 3.40 ERA in 47⅔ innings.

Yu Chang: The Sox claimed the infielder off waivers from the Rays last season after he was designated for assignment. Prior to joining the Rays, Chang was also DFA’d by the Pirates. He hit .150 in just 11 games with Boston.

Advertisement

The Sox have infield depth, assuming Xander Bogaerts returns as their fixture at shortstop. Having Chang as a part of the mix might be a waste of a roster spot.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.