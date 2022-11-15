AMC’s ‘Interview With the Vampire’ adaptation works

I like to remind readers of shows that premiered a while back, once an entire season has been released. You know, for those who are inclined to binge.

On Sunday, the first, seven-episode season of “Interview With the Vampire” wrapped up on AMC, and I have only good things to say about it. If you’re a fan of Anne Rice’s 1976 novel, you will most likely get swept up in this beautifully acted and designed adaptation. It stays true to Rice’s moody, eloquent tone while gracefully updating and amplifying some of the specifics of the story.

In the AMC version, the titular interview takes place 49 years after the one in the novel. The interviewer, reporter Daniel Molloy, is now older and wiser (he’s played with grizzled cynicism by Eric Bogosian), and he has come to the apartment of Louis de Pointe du Lac to listen to his tale of transition again; Louis wants a second chance, in order to be more frank than he was the first time around. Also in the AMC version, Louis is a Black gay man, and he is running a brothel in the early 1900s. In the novel, he was a white plantation owner in the late 18th century.