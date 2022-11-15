AMC’s ‘Interview With the Vampire’ adaptation works

I like to remind readers of shows that premiered a while back, once an entire season has been released. You know, for those who are inclined to binge.
On Sunday, the first, seven-episode season of “Interview With the Vampire” wrapped up on AMC, and I have only good things to say about it. If you’re a fan of Anne Rice’s 1976 novel, you will most likely get swept up in this beautifully acted and designed adaptation. It stays true to Rice’s moody, eloquent tone while gracefully updating and amplifying some of the specifics of the story.
In the AMC version, the titular interview takes place 49 years after the one in the novel. The interviewer, reporter Daniel Molloy, is now older and wiser (he’s played with grizzled cynicism by Eric Bogosian), and he has come to the apartment of Louis de Pointe du Lac to listen to his tale of transition again; Louis wants a second chance, in order to be more frank than he was the first time around. Also in the AMC version, Louis is a Black gay man, and he is running a brothel in the early 1900s. In the novel, he was a white plantation owner in the late 18th century.
Louis’s story unfolds compellingly in long flashbacks, as we see him meet Lestat, a handsome French libertine, and fall in love. They become family, one that never ages as all their friends and family do. Lestat isn’t particularly domestic, which creates tension between the couple, especially after he turns young Claudia into a vampire and she becomes like a daughter to them. The three have immortality, something humans think they’d love — and yet, ultimately, they are miserable, particularly Claudia, who realizes that she will always be a teenager.
As Louis, Jacob Anderson, best known for his turn as Grey Worm in “Game of Thrones,” is remarkable. He gives us young Louis’s remorse and sorrow, and he gives us the older, more resigned Louis, who takes in Daniel’s brash assessments of him patiently. Sam Reid is just right as Lestat, with his intense charm, endless hedonism, intermittent boredom, and sadistic streak. He and Anderson have plenty of chemistry, both as a team who balance each other out and as a couple who tear each other apart. And as Claudia, Bailey Bass effectively drives home her tragic situation. Turns out being forever young isn’t all it’s chalked up to be.
